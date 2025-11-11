Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli's avatar
Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli
1h

Thank you for gifts. I sent to 5 friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli's avatar
Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli
1h

Not to be trusted…8 Dems left out to dry…Thank you Schumer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture