c 2026 Brian J. Karem

It’s hard to explain what a White House reporter does, so here’s a fictional look at some real situations - just to give you a taste:

He glanced at his Apple Watch. “Damn thing’s showing my heart rate,” he said to himself. Then he tried to press the button to go back to the main page. As he fiddled with his watch he noticed his heart rate starting to climb. “Fucking thing,” he hissed through clinched teeth. “I just want the time.”

He kept punching the button on the side of the watch until he got what he wanted. “Crap.” He was going to be late. He looked up and walked directly for the tunnel. Of course the escalator was out. He ran quickly down the steps, getting a purse in his ribs from a slender, older woman whose purse was larger than she was. She apparently thought she was still on an escalator as he passed her in a rush. Or perhaps she needed help walking. He hadn’t the time to check. He could hear the train coming

At the bottom of the stairs he swiped his card through the machine. It stuck. He looked up and the station manager was already at his gate making excuses about the “damn thing is always jamming at the wrong time.” But the manager got the gate opened without too much delay and the man was off to his train. The doors closed as he made it to a car. He shuffled inside and found no seat available even though he boarded at the first stop on the Red Line. The morning crowd at Shady Grove pushed in not eager to be there and with faces that showed it. One older gentleman wearing a gray fedora looked dead while standing. The man gave him a little nudge just to make sure.

“Oh, excuse me, he said trying to confirm he wasn’t standing next to a dead man.

“No worries.” The dead man said sadly.

The man with the fedora continued to look in his direction. For four stops, they uncomfortably caught themselves in each other’s gaze.

“ James,” The man with the fedora said as the metrorail car came to a stop at Farrugut North. “You’re James Fakhry. Good work.”

“Thanks,” James nodded and walked out of the car. “That was weird,” he said to himself. As he walked up the stairs he saw just one turnstile worked. A small crowd of humanity thus took on the appearance of traffic merging on an interstate exit ramp. James made his way as quickly as he could through the phalanx of numbed weekday workers, the occasional service dog and a Jimmie Hendricks style street musician outside of the Metro station before he crossed the street into Farragut Square. Rain came down lightly and a slight breeze brought enough chill to him that he regretted not bringing his gloves and his umbrella. His briefcase would have to suffice.

He approached the campus and walked into Lafayette Park showing his appropriate badge and smiled. The weather made it too inconvenient for further conversation, and James walked on.

As he walked across Pennsylvania Avenue, he approached the gate, flashed his badge and after a ‘click’ signifying the release of a lock he proceeded through the iron gates and then through the guard shack. The Secret Service crew on the inside of the shack were engaged in their typical conversation.

“I wanted Tuesday off, but I got Sunday. Can’t find no one to switch.” One of the young armed servicemen said to another of his compatriots.

“Did you ask Mitchell?” The tall, pale officer asked.

“Hey, if you got Sunday off you can go to the ‘Skins game.” The sergeant said smiling.

“They suck man. I’m a Dallas fan.” The young officer said evenly.

James nodded at the men, as he walked indoors and caught the last half of the conversation. He then picked up a tub and placed his appropriate personal items in it and then on a belt feeding an X-Ray machine. James then proceeded to walk through another metal detector but before he could an alarm sounded that James could’ve sworn was the “Red Alert” signal in Star Trek the Next Generation.

“Guys you’re going to have to wait a second,” the suddenly serious sergeant spoke up. James looked and for the first time recognized a New York Times reporter ahead of him who’d just gone through the metal detector. John Eliath was a great reporter, but since he looked like a living Mandoshawan and kind of moved like one, James never took him that seriously. James turned and looked and saw that Cooper Teague from CBS was just behind him. All three men were caught. Doors locked and a weird alarm sounding.

“Something just set off the radioactive alarm,” the sergeant said. “We should have it all figured out in a few minutes, but we’re locked down until we figure out the problem.” James looked sheepish and blinked. “Sorry guys. That’s me.” He said it quietly and reached into his inside pocket and produced a piece of paper before anyone could overreact. “I forgot. I had a nuclear stress test this morning.”

The sergeant took his form and read it. “You got a doctor’s note?” He grinned.

“Yeah. Nuclear stress test. I thought it meant they’d strap me to an ICBM and launch me, but they shot me up with some dye…”

“This morning?”

“Yep.”

“Damn. You got up early to get abused,” the sergeant said. He hit his portable radio. “We have a lockdown at Number One,” he said. “A Mittleman situation. Bring the scanner.”

He looked at the assemblage. “Relax guys. We just got to scan you and you can go.”

“Radioactive Man,” Teague said with a chuckle.

A few minutes later a man in a black suit who looked like he still owed his parents rent money, walked up with a piece of equipment that definitely looked like something from Star Trek the Next Generation. He waved his tricorder in front of James briefly, then stuck out his hand.

“Tech 99,” the man said.

James looked at his hand and shook it. “Pleasure to meet you Tech 99. I’m James. . .

“No, the man said,” your dye was Technetium 99. That’s what your doctor shot you up with. We see it every once in a while. Mostly on tours. Never had a doctor’s note before,” he smiled.

“You look like one of my kids when you smile like that,” James said. “Please . . . “

The man in the suit laughed. “You’re good to go Dad. Let me check the bag.”

The sergeant spoke up. “Over there.”

It was sitting on the belt having passed through the X-Ray machine. The young man in the suit passed his tricorder over the bag and then looked at it before he looked up. “Mittleman over. Open up shop.”

A few seconds later James found himself walking down the macadam outside of the West Wing headed toward the press offices.

“James!” Someone was shouting his name. He looked to see Jessica Pauley from NBC. “How did you get out of there?” She asked.

“Oh I set off the alarm.”

“You did?” She said as she kept her producer nearby. “I heard some Middle-Eastern VIP set off the radiological alarms trying to sneak in some radioactive liquid.”

“No,” James said. “It was a Middle-Eastern V.U.P -very unimportant person - me. I had a nuclear stress test this morning and I set off the alarms.”

Jessica sighed. But she seemed unconvinced.

“Look. I have a doctor’s note.” James said and pulled it out for ridicule once again.

Jessica looked at the note and then looked back at her producer. “What’s Bill from CBS doing over there?” She said to her producer as she eyed someone standing 20 feet closer to the guard shack.

“That’s Cooper’s producer,” James offered. “Cooper was behind me in line. Bill’s waiting for him.”

Jessica looked at James and smiled. Then she turned back to her producer. “Stay and watch,” she commanded. James shrugged his shoulders. “I got a note.” He waved it as he spoke - apparently to no one and then he moved on.

After walking through the double doors of what used to be a swimming pool in the West Wing, James turned left at a very famous row of seats. The James S. Brady Press briefing room - often looks like a Greyhound Bus station in Omaha. But when the cameras shine on the 49 chairs gathered in seven rows of seven, the room seems larger than life. As James walked in, it looked more like the Greyhound Bus station. After turning left, he walked past the chairs and the television cameras and then turned right to go into the bowels of the basement. There, in what used to be the deep end of the pool, a description that never escaped James’s mind as an appropriate metaphor, two to three dozen reporters and photographers shared office space in an area that comfortably would fit four to six people in the real world. To make matters worse, it was a shared workspace and desks and chairs were at a premium. There was a story that had to be apocryphal often told to newbies in order to keep them from sleeping comfortably at night in which the ghost of Helen Thomas haunts the White House basement and often corners the ghost of Abe Lincoln to pepper him with questions about Gettysburg. Part of the basement also harbors the electronics for many of the computers used by the press in a separate room. That fact is noteworthy because everyone who has ever been to the White House as a reporter, and some of the White House staff - have signed the walls. To some it’s considered a rite of passage to adorn the walls of the White House basement’s electronics room like a New York subway station. Those who don’t appreciate it, James often reasoned, don’t have to know and can keep their mouths shut.

He opened up his briefcase and pulled out his laptop, earbuds and jack. He plugged in his laptop, his cell phone and earbuds then sat down to type up an interview he’d gotten over the phone late the previous night. One of the president’s closest advisors and James’s oldest reliable source called him to give him background information on a coming story that wouldn’t make the president happy.

“The Old Man is going to blow his fucking top on this,” the source told him.

“He blows his top over everything. Somebody needs to get him a sedative,” James replied.

“You know he doesn’t drink.”

“Who said anything about a drink?” James grinned.

He had barely begun transcribing his notes when James felt a tap on his shoulder. He removed his earbuds and saw a young officer of the White House Correspondents Association. “Yeah, what’s up Deborah?” Deborah LeeLoo looked flustered. A reporter for a wire service, she spent far too much time drinking energy drinks and pontificating about what she didn’t know for James to take her seriously. She reminded him of his daughter on a variety of levels. James once caught LeeLoo crying outside of the briefing room after the press secretary held one of his infamous dustups with the press. “What’s wrong?” James asked at the time. LeeLoo cried she didn’t get a question in then she might lose her job because no one would see her on television.

James shook his head remembering that day as LeeLoo looked at him.

“Can you please help me out?” She asked.

“What?”

“I need a print pooler for the First Lady. I can’t find anyone and the event starts in 10 minutes. We need to staff it.”

“You’re a print pooler. You can staff it,” James said with little effort.

“I’m the presidential print pooler. POTUS has an event in 20 minutes. I can’t do both.”

He looked at her pleading eyes.

“Well look . . .” He stared. She was going to cry. He just knew it. It was far too early to deal with that.

“Fine. Okay. You got me. But you owe me. I can’t stand covering the First Lady.”

“What? She’s great.” LeeLoo said.

“Fine. You cover her and I’ll cover the president if you feel that way.”

She stared blankly. “Well . . .”

“I’m fine. I’ll pitch in and help out,” James said. “You take the president. I’ll cover the First Lady for you.”

She smiled. “Thanks.”

Fifteen minutes later James found himself in an unfamiliar room in the East Wing as First Lady Valerie Martin walked in to present a Girl Scout with a presidential citation for saving the life of her Scout Leader while on a nature walk near Thurmont, Maryland. The quick thinking young lady had applied the Heimlich maneuver after the Scout Master choked on a Fig Newton.

“Who even eats Fig Newtons anymore?” One of the photographers said to no one in particular as the presentation began.

“You can’t make this shit up,” another technician offered.

James had rarely covered a “First Lady.” He found the experience excruciating. Valerie Martin was amiable enough and looked a lot like Valerie Bertinelli. That appealed to James on many levels, but he still had no desire to listen to talk about Heimlich maneuvers and girl scouts.

He remembered well the cautionary tale of reporters becoming numb to the White House and its trappings - and how that led to reporters becoming weak on the job.

Betty Ford famously held a press conference where a young reporter fresh off the choo-choo asked if Ford’s children had ever tried marijuana. Every reporter with any experience in the room laughed. “What a stupid question,” someone was heard to say.

And everyone in the room thought it to be the lamest of questions right until First Lady Betty Ford said, “Yes.”

Then the young reporter was a hero. Brilliant. The man.

That thought shook James from his day dream in time to see the girl scout scoot out of the room after answering a question about the joy and thrill of visiting the White House and the First Lady. No one could think of anything else to ask and James was too bored to care. He dutifully filed the pool report so others could report on the incident and he prepared, along with the rest of the pool, to be hustled out of the room. That’s when a young member of the White House press staff walked up to the First Lady and whispered in her ear as they were walking out the door.

The First Lady froze and looked back. The young staffer had a strange look in her eye. Fear and panic. James knew her. Her name was Kelly Watson and she was one of the dozens of wide-eyed Young Republicans filling up the lower ranks of the press staff. She had worked for the president until she got a pay raise and a promotion to be the First Lady’s press secretary.

She practically evaporated under the glare of her boss.

Those who knew Valerie Martin often said the same thing about her. She was a bitch. But people said it with respect. She was beloved. There wasn’t a person who knew her who didn’t enjoy her company, but not even the president with all of his strident bombast would cross her.

“That sonofabitch. Who the Hell does he think he is?” She shouted across the room. The former Miss America from Cut N’ Shoot Texas let her piney woods upbringing cut through the cultivated and sedate manner she cultivated as First Lady. The cameras continued to roll.

“Hello,” James said to himself. “Here we go.”

The First Lady stormed over to the cameras. “You tell my husband for me he is a sonofabitch.” She shouted and fled the room. Watson looked around with an empty face.

“Does she want me to put that in the pool report Kelly?” James asked. The assembled reporters laughed. Watson fled the room.

A few minutes later James filed his complete pool report along with the quotes and referenced the videotape and he was back at his basement desk. He sighed. David Shepard, a relative of the late-great first astronaut, sat at his desk banging out his latest story. A former defensive tackle on his college football team, David had slimmed down since then. He was more of a defensive end and was well-known among the press corps as the guy who kept members of the administration in-play when they showed up on the macadam outside the West Wing for an informal news conference. You couldn’t walk around him no matter how hard you tried. David was great at turning the president’s surrogates back into the scrum so another five or six questions could be asked. With sandy hair and a perpetual smile hidden behind tortoise shell rimmed glasses, he fooled a lot of people with his affability. He was the White House press staff’s most prolific “grinder.” He could turn six stories and an analysis piece in any eight hour period. The phrenetic nature of the current president certainly tested his abilities every day.

“It’s not even eleven o’clock,” he said through clinched teeth as he spoke with James.

“And it’s just Tuesday,” James smiled back.

“I need an Irish coffee,” David said. “Did you see what just happened?”

“I was there David. The First Lady went batshit nuts on the president.”

“Not that.” Shepard replied.

“Give him a break,” Tim Corvo, CNN’s chief White House correspondent said as he walked by. It was impossible to have a private conversation in the basement. Most reporters walked outside to take private calls. True, the NSA probably continued to listen, but at least your co-workers couldn’t hear your 83-year-old mother complain about her latest curious rash.

“Fahkry was in the East Wing with the First Lady and didn’t make it to the Oval,” He laughed. “Look at the video.” Corvo had a light demeanor despite the fact he often battled the administration. It was all part of the job. As that goes, he and James, cordial and friendly, but not close friends had the same opinion since they both routinely upset the White House apple cart. “Fuck them,” was their guide line.

James turned to look at David. “What? What the Hell happened in the Oval?”

“The President tweeted out that he had a bigger ‘button’ than San Marcos and wouldn’t hesitate to press it if the “Supreme Leader” didn’t release the American hostages. When we got into the Oval, he started going on about all the Latin-American scum coming across the border and how he would bomb San Marcos back into the stone age. But he said “Stone Henge” Age,” David said.

James shook his head. “Christ his wife still has family in San Marcos,” James said.

“Exactly,” Corvo said as he stopped and combed his hair. “Kind of explains her reaction.”

James looked at the clock on the wall.

It was 11 a.m.

He sighed.

He thought of crafting a letter to Tom Deisen, the president’s chief of communications, but instead he hopped out of his tight fit in the basement and walked up to the press offices. The younger wranglers in the lower press office were friendly and accommodating. They could and did help most reporters any way they could in getting access to press events. But the “Upper press” staffers who dwelled in the offices closest to the Oval, were a different breed.

James usually walked through the area singing just to piss them off and he laughed every time one of the young twenty-somethings said, “Keep it down,” as he sang “Sweet Caroline,” but today he was in no mood. He bypassed the assistants as they cast their usual “Mean Girls” scowl at him and he went straight into Deisen’s office.

“You got a minute?” James asked.

“We got nothing to say.” Deisen said.

James closed the door. “Off-the-record.” He said. Deisen brushed his hand through his graying thick hair and shook his head. “Totally off the record?” Deisen asked.

James nodded.

“What do you want me to say?” Deisen asked. “The president and his wife are nuts? Look I’m just the guy walking behind the elephant cleaning up the mess. You know this. We have no strategy here - except we hate you guys.”

James nodded again. How well did he know that.

“Seriously. What the Fuck?” James shook his head. “You guys are a freaking reality show on acid. A trailer park full of inbred cousins beating each other with rolling pins.”

“Hey it’s two Texans going at it. I’m not getting in between that shit,” Deisen explained. “I got the head of the E.P.A who is going to be indicted this afternoon for pedophilia, the president’s former lawyer who is going to testify tomorrow in Congress and the president’s leaving later this afternoon to go to North Korea,” Deisen said exasperated and exhausted.

“Imagine having to cover this,” James said.

“Imagine having to work here.” Deisen said. “The guy’s nuts.”

“You can always quit,” James smiled.

“Somebody has to do this job,” Diesen explained. “You want to see somebody like Sean Hannity here?”

James shook his head. “Hell no. That’s would be like . . .Wait. The head the of the EPA is what?”

Deisen nodded. “Yeah. I wondered when you’d ask. Remember we’re off the record. But I’d be over at D.C. District Court this afternoon if you want a story.”

“Like I don’t have enough already? Christ,” James suddenly felt very tired.

He looked at the clock on Deisen’s wall. It wasn’t 11:30 a.m. yet. He then looked out of Deisen’s window. It was starting to snow. “Think we’ll get a weather call before he leaves today?”

James pointed at the window and Deisen looked.

“Who the Fuck knows.” Deisen said with a shrug of his shoulders. “Why not. Just another factor in the chaos.”

By noon the snow had picked up and several reporters walking into the basement had a fair amount accumulated on their coats and hats. James noticed it as he continued to write his story. He could hear and see the Grinder generating smoke with the quickness of his writing. He chuckled to himself. The Grinder was a machine.

“Press we have a lunch lid until 1:15 p.m.,” One of the wranglers said over the speaker.

“Thank God,” someone said audibly.

Then the speaker clicked on again. “I can’t answer that,” someone said over the loud speaker.

Reporters across the West Wing looked at the ceiling as if the speaker system were human. Another click and then “Press; please disregard that last message,” a young androgynous voice said over the speaker system.

There was a collective sigh and then the sound of more people typing while television reporters recorded audio for their afternoon packages from inside their booths which weren’t nearly as sound proof as everyone hoped.

A few minutes later the loudspeakers opened up again. “Pool to the Palm Room Doors for pre-set.”

James shook his head. “What the Fuck?” The Grinder shouted to no one in particular. “It’s a fucking lunch lid. That means no news until 1:15. Christ what are they doing now?”

Others groaned. Some sighed. Then an email popped up to those reporters who subscribed to the White House feed. The president had decided to hold an impromptu news conference about the recently concluded midterm elections and his coming trip to North Korea. There was no way reporters wouldn’t welcome the idea of a news conference even if the president called the media “Fake News” and “The enemy of the people.” True the president usually made himself scarce except for constant twitter tirades many referred to as “Twitter Litter”. He also usually refrained from most normal interactions with the press. The Brady Press Room hadn’t been used for a briefing in months - heightening its image as a bus station waiting room. The president usually restricted his interactions on the South Lawn when he left the White House grounds to talk to the open press. There he could pretend he didn’t hear questions as the helicopter rotors spun in the background. Reporters couldn’t hear each other thus making it more difficult to follow up on each other’s questions and the president had to laugh as he squeezed 80-100 reporters into a space where only 10 or 15 could stand comfortably. It was all part of the plan to breakdown and eliminate press coverage while still appearing on television as if the president was answering questions from the press. It was a brilliant piece of stratagem by a president who knew from 45 years in the business world and as a former reality show host how to manipulate the press.

“I am here today to declare a National Emergency because of our Southern Border,” the President said from his podium. “The Caravans coming from San Marcos present a clear and present danger to the United States. We have gangs roaming across the countryside. Bad hombres. . . very bad people. They take the women. We have women being bound and gagged in blue tape. They turn left and sexual slavery. Thousands of illegal immigrants pouring unchecked across the Border. The Democrats want open borders. We want safety. The evil far-left Democrats want to destroy out great country. Open Borders. Build a wall. Go home! Come the right way.”

James looked at Corvo who was standing to his left in the East Room slowly shaking his head. “Were those even sentences? Corvo asked.

“To be fair, they were. But I think his staff writes sentences on strips of paper for him. Then they cut up the strips and let him assemble the sentences in any order he wants. It all works out for his fans.” James offered.

LeeLoo standing behind the two men, in the third row, wanted to say something but didn’t. She eyed them, shook it off and raised her hand to be called on by the President.

President Ross Martin II, the product of one of the most influential Ivy League schools, held multiple degrees, largely thought to be bought and paid for by his father, an Oklahoma Oil Baron whose first claim to fame was penning the “Do not drive through smoke” warning signs for the interstates in the Sooner State. Ross Martin I was a devoted Ronald Reagan follower. No Angel in Hell could break that Satan spell. Martin diversified as Reagan stripped regulations on the media, eventually owning more media property than most other countries as he also added more oil properties to his portfolio than some OPEC countries. He used his new found toy in the best way possible and took advantage of media deregulation to promote his son, along with his good friends, the Bushes. Ross Jr. first served as a Texas governor later a senator and now a president.

The current President of the United States thus completed the circle. The United States was formed denouncing royalty, but Ross Martin Jr., or “L’il Rossy,” or even “Little Deuce” because he was the second to have the name came back around to cozying up to the royalty the American Revolution had hoped to destroy. Ross Martin II had never worked a day in his life. He got five deferments during the Vietnam War because he apparently had diphtheria as a child and nearly suffered heart failure - at least that’s the story that came out after Martin entered public life. The story was never heard before his successful first governor’s race. What was part of the record of President Martin’s early years though was a thorough documentation of the brutal way his father treated him.

President Martin was never much of a scholar. He hadn’t the temperament for it. But he had even less of a taste for his old man’s verbal and physical abuse. His older brother Jimmy couldn’t handle the Oklahoma Oil Barron’s brutality. He became a serious alcoholic and drank himself to death before he was 35. Ross Jr. had no intention of going out like Jimmy. The two boys had been incredibly close though there was a seven-year difference between the two. Jimmy protected Junior as much as possible - and after the pain of doing that destroyed him, Junior swore off alcohol as much as possible. It was part fear and partly a guilty conscience. Junior thought in some small way he was responsible for his brother’s death. He never got over it and could rarely face it. His public persona was as a tee-totaler. The truth was he did occasionally drink - socially - but not often and not in any great amount. Rumors abounded about Jr. snorting coke off the ass of strippers in Vegas and banging cocktail waitresses at Studio 54 and other clubs sometimes six or seven at one time during the decadent 80s. To his close friends he would grin and say, “Who didn’t?” To the public he denied any wrongdoing and bought off or threatened anyone who said otherwise. When he entered public life he did the same with all of his teachers and schools to hide his dismal scholastic achievements.

“You. The Playboy guy. Fake Media, You have an agenda. Ask your question.” President Martin pointed at James.

“Thank you Mr. President. I’d like to ask you with crime down along the border, and the government stating most illegal drugs are seized at ports and with the Border Patrol saying illegal immigration is down, could you clarify what statistics you used to justify building a wall?”

“I have lots of statistics. You don’t think I have statistics. Sit down. Sit down.”

“Please Mr. President, could you answer the question? Are you doubting your own government’s statistics?”

“No. No. No. I have more stats I have other stats. And Lesley Downs, our great head of the Border stuff. The Homeland. Our great homeland.”

“Could you share your other stats with us Mr. President?”

“Your stats are far worse than mine . . .”

“Excuse me; don’t we get them from the same place?’

“Believe me there’s more than statistics. Okay. Next question.”

“Could you share your stats with us Mr. President?”

“I told you to sit down.”

“I’m not doing that. Could you please . . .”

“Okay,” the president said as he looked over the crowd of reporters. “You the one with bad hair. Ask your question.”

James stood for a second trying to get his follow up questions asked, but after someone got the microphone, James surrendered, sat down and rolled his eyes. Corvo, still standing, silently chuckled and looked down at James who seemed stunned. “He’s on a roll.”

“I feel like I got rolled,” James shook his head.

By 2:30 James, back at his cramped desk, was banging out the latest update to a story. His phone rang constantly. His question had gone viral. But deadlines were pressing.

By 4:00, after a water and chips, the afternoon machine cuisine in the pressroom’s Lavatoria - a room containing three bathrooms in close proximity to the only break table and a bank of automated snack machines - James put on his coat and gloves and headed to the Palm Room Doors to be ushered onto the South Lawn along with about 80 other people to witness President Martin’s departure for a rally. The snow had stopped and though the White House had earlier indicated a bad weather call would mean the president would leave via “The Beast”, the presidential limousine, to board Air Force One for his rally in West Virginia - the president had changed his mind and decided to leave via the Marine One helicopter after getting an “all clear” signal from Joint Base Andrews.

James walked to the Palm Room Doors along with a few photographers and with Urban Radio Network’s White House Correspondent Abigail Madigan.

“You usually don’t cover departures. What’s up Abby?” James asked.

“Well last time that fool called me a loser. I figured I’d show up and let him say it to my face,” she said evenly. “I’ve been here 21 years. I can’t believe this man.”

James nodded. The president did indeed have his favorite press enemy’s list. Most reporters were on it. A few had their names highlighted. Some, like James, Teague, Madigan, Corvo and NBC’s Danny Borders were singled-out by name. He routinely told them to sit down, called them losers, questioned their mentality abilities, and sometime even their parentage.

The ratings were good among the president’s fans for this behavior, and Martin was fearless in his pursuit of the cheers - nothing else mattered.

As the reporters lined up to go inside, no wrangler was present. But presently LeeLoo began pushing the reporters around. “Respect this line people. Respect this line. First the sound men, then the stills and the pool, then everyone else people. Come on.”

Abby looked at LeeLoo. “Is that woman trying to wrangle the press?”

“Looks like it,” James said.

“Now we’re volunteering to help them make us behave?” Abby asked.

“Come on people!” LeeLoo continued to yell.

A sound man spoke up. “They don’t need you to do their job.”

LeeLoo walked off, almost in tears. Immediately she began babbling. “It’s my job. I’m on the board. You don’t have to listen to them complain about us.”

“Fuck ‘em,” one of the older cameramen shouted. “You’ve been here five minutes and you want to tell us how to do our job? Fuck You too.”

Several reporters shook their head. No one said anything. A few seconds later the Palm room doors opened and everyone proceeded through the bottleneck doorway, crossed a hall in the White House and then exited another set of doors to end up on a sidewalk adjoining the Rose Garden which led to the macadam on the South Lawn near Marine One’s landing zone. There the press corps wedged itself together tightly. “I want to thank everyone of you for bathing and using breath mints,” James said on more than one occasion.

Holly Walker, the youngest correspondent on the NBC team often carried mints and gum with her on these excursions for the benefit of everyone and to assist those who were in for closer company than for which they were prepared. Soon everyone was shoehorned behind the ropes and close enough to shout a question or get a photo or videotape. There they stood for 30 minutes, some on tiptoes, some on ladders, some on the ground, many with tripods and some with only microphones and loud voices. This was the Ross Martin administration. He never made it anywhere on time. The world could wait. He was the president.

When he finally emerged from the Oval Office, he merely waved and pretended he could not hear reporters yell questions at him before he got on Marine One.

“Well that was worth it,” the pool videographer shouted to no one in particular.

“When’s he coming back?” One of the photographers asked.

“He’ll be back at eight,” LeeLoo said. “We have to do better people.”

There were a few groans and Abby motioned to LeeLoo to join her for a semi-private conversation as they walked back to the West Wing.

“You do you,” Abby told her, literally taking her under her wing. “And let everyone else do them.”

“We get complaints, and not just from the Administration. I’m on the board. You don’t know.”

“I don’t know plenty,” Abby said. “But don’t let them train you. This isn’t normal.”

“I’m trying to help make it work.”

“Why? Why would you want such dysfunction to work.”

“We might not get anything from this administration. They’ll just stop talking to us.”

Abby shook her head again. “They all threaten that. It ain’t real. This guy just wants to control us - and you’re helping him. Stop it.”

With that she moved on. LeeLoo looked around to see if anyone heard the conversation.

It was inside the West Wing around at least 20 other reporters who thought the same thing. Everyone heard her.

By six p.m. James was on the North Lawn, a guest of Steve Shetler on his new show, “The News Cycle,” in which he went through the top news of the day and the roll the press played in reporting the news. Shetler brought James on to talk about his earlier dust up with the president.

“Quite honestly it feels like it already happened yesterday,” James said with a chuckle. “I don’t know how you do it Steve. I can barely keep my head from spinning.”

Shetler pressed on. “So, exactly what were you thinking when the President told you to sit down James?”

He sighed. “I was thinking I was back parenting my kids during their pre-teens, or I was dealing with an unruly kid on a youth tackle football team. I just . . “

“So do you think you showed the president any disrespect?”

“No. I think he showed me quite a bit. I was just trying to ask him a legitimate question.”

“But James, if the president of the United States tells you to sit down . .”

“Steve. He’s President Ross Martin. Not King Ross Martin . . .”

“Yes, but what about those who say you’re just grandstanding and trying to make yourself part of the story . . .”

“Well Steve, the President of the United States did that when he called me the ‘enemy of the people’.”

“Let’s play a few clips from FOX where their pundits made fun of you. . .” Shelter said.

They rolled the videotape of one announcer calling James a hillbilly and rude and probably doesn’t wear shoes. “I think he’s the hobo of the White House Press room,” a porcine pundit proposed.

After the tape rolled, Shetler picked it up. “So . . .”

James was laughing. “Well, I am from Kentucky, but I do wear shoes. Look Steve, this is how the job is done. I was just asking a question and wouldn’t be commanded to sit down. Sorry pal. Not going to apologize for it. . . “ He smiled.

After the segment, James’s cellphone rang as he got off the set.

“I’m sorry man about that,” Shetler said. “We just have to be fair you know.”

James laughed. “I’m a big boy with a thick hide. But in point of fact what you did was give his base talking points instead of pointing out how the real story is about the numbers he doesn’t have. I didn’t make this about me. The President did. FOX did and now you did brother.”

James got back inside the West Wing by 6:30. It gave him exactly an hour and twenty minutes to get his column started, check in on his three sons and let his wife know when he would be home from work. As he walked downstairs, most of the reporters had already fled - content to let the pool pick up anything after five while they made their way home before the administration called a “lid” on the day’s activities.

The Grinder was still there though - buzzing through his latest story - a happy grin on his face and larceny in his heart. “When I die they’ll probably use my liver as an anchor,” He said and James laughed. “Bring me a shot of bourbon every five minutes until I pass out and then bring me one every fifteen minutes after that.”

The Grinder nodded his head. “Great movie. Press Club after the arrival?”

James thought about it. “Yeah. Let me tell my wife. I could use a drink or ten. Been a long day.”

The Grinder just smiled. “Don’t forget after he lands he’s hosting the Tigers in the East Room.”

“Shit. I forgot.” The Missouri Tigers had won the NCAA Division I Football championship at the beginning of the month. James had to go. It was his alma mater. “I guess we can go for a drink around nine,” He offered.

“As long as we don’t stop for about three hours afterwards,” The Grinder said.

The both laughed.

By 7:55, the press corps again walked through the Palm Room doors and after passing the Rose Garden, turned left and walked about 20 yards down the macadam to set up for the president’s arrival by Marine One. It had snowed a little more, but the White House staff swept the landing area and created a path for the president to walk to his residence. Another five minutes were required as the reporters once again wedged themselves into tight spots, some nearly threading themselves around tripods and around boom microphones to try and get in position to ask a question that could then be taped and replayed. Five minutes before the scheduled arrival, Sally Anne Kavanaugh, one of the young wranglers yelled out to the press.

“Guys. I hate to tell you this, but POTUS is going to land and go to the Oval. So I need everyone to move quickly and quietly over to the other rope line.”

More than 80 adults from young reporters to the most senior of the press corps tried admirably to breakdown, walk quickly but quietly some 50 yards away from their initial setup to one closer to the Oval Office. One photographer trying to carry his camera and tripod walked very quickly with as little torso movement as possible to keep his setup from falling apart. His feet were moving as if on a fast treadmill while his mechanism of locomotion resembled Fred Flintstone on his toes. In his mind James heard the tinkling of toes.

Naturally James and a few others started to laugh. It was a cartoon. A big mass of people trying to move. A few minutes later, squirming and tip-toeing were finished. Wires were restrung, cameras re-focused. White balances were obtained. James couldn’t help shooting off his mouth. “How much do you wanna bet he goes to the residence?” he said loud enough to be heard. There were several groans. “Don’t even think it,” someone else shouted. The Grinder, who at the last moment decided to make the trek laughed himself. “It would serve us right for being so quick to get over here.”

Truth was, James had a point. The party was in the Residence and the Oval Office was dark. There was no reason to go there. But there the press corps set up. A short time later, Marine One stirred up blizzard-like conditions for several minutes as it landed.

“I wonder if anyone but me is laughing at this?” James said to himself as he looked skyward to Marine One. “Surely someone onboard the chopper is laughing at us getting pummeled by snow,” he thought.

After the snow settled on a chapped and frostbitten press corps, the doors opened and the president finally emerged.

He headed straight for the residence.

Now, in an even quicker fashion, the press had to breakdown and return to their original positions. This comic effort almost had several reporters on the floor - meaning they slipped in the cold and ice and nearly face planted on the pavement.

Still, James couldn’t stop laughing. “I’m telling you,” he said as he bounded over a fallen comrade and made his way to the Residence, “It’s a reality show. We’re bit players in Martin’s latest reality show.” Some were angry about it but James was beyond it. He could only laugh at it. At any rate as Martin marched quickly toward the residence, James jumped over a sound technician, a tripod and a boom mic in quick succession to get to the pool camera which had remained in place to stake out the residence entrance for just such an emergency. Martin and James nearly reached the only camera waiting for him at the same time. The president stopped. James stopped. Martin looked warm and comfortable. James was shivering and dripping wet.

Martin eyed James and it looked almost as if he planned to make a quick splash with a statement to one camera and ditch the rest of the press corps before they could reassemble and question him. That explained his quick pace. Tom Deisen, who stood in the background with a haunted look on his face sealed the deal. The president was off script. Anything could happen.

“Mr. President, do you still own the shutdown?” James asked loudly, of course. It was the only question that mattered. The government had been shut down for nearly three weeks as Martin had tried to force Congress to pass emergency funding for the Wall he wanted to build and finally declared a national emergency on that very day to obtain.

Martin looked with a frown at James and began to answer his question. He faced the only camera and microphone in front of him and while Marine One still whirred in the background James was eternally grateful the president had finally addressed the issue after avoiding it for three weeks. The two men stood but five feet apart. There was no mistaking the president heard the question from the loud, foul-mouthed former high school football coach shouting a question at him. The next few minutes were a blur to James and he later had to read the printout of the event taken from the pool camera to reaffirm what happened. A question about the most serious crisis a hobbled and heckled administration has faced was answered by the President of the United States with a televised live pitch for fast food. In the middle of the latest reality show episode, Martin gave a shout out to his favorite restaurant - McDonalds. The President of the United States actually sent out for burgers to honor the visiting NCAA Division 1 championship football team and then answered a question about a government shutdown by saying, “Because of the shutdown we are ordering out tonight for the guys. I know they like this food,” he smiled.

The lone camera man present turned and whispered in James’ ear. “Wonder if the delivery guy got a decent tip?”

The president, taking pride in his decision, provided ample access to the press so the “enemy of the people,” could adequately document the feast one player later said would cause the team’s nutritionist to “have a fit.”

What the world saw were dozens of young student athletes respectfully dressed in suits and enthusiastic for the historic visit to the nation’s house being greeted by a president who bragged about dipping into his own pocket and buying food the Grinder’s football coach derisively called “Belly Wash”. “Who was the genius who thought that was a great visual?,” Shepard asked in the back of the East Room as the football players wolfed down a variety of fast food. “These are highly trained athletes visiting the White House - not your son’s middle school friends celebrating after winning a Saturday afternoon recreational soccer game.”

“I have it!” a photographer shouted to Shepard. “Someone probably shouted in the Situation Room, ‘Hamburgers and McNuggets. That’ll do it. The base will love it!’”

Several reporters laughed, as did a couple of Secret Service agents policing the function from the back of the room. “Hey, it’s late,” James said to a staffer who frowned. “You gotta laugh at this shit.” The staffer stormed off in a huff. James sighed.

Martin seemed to like the food, expressing no preference for any particular brand. Plugging them all at once was what the contract called for - move along. Earlier he talked about having some “very large people who like to eat,” coming to the White House - hence the inspiration for sending out for fast food.

At the event, Martin praised and singled out the team’s quarterback but otherwise gave a fairly standard, light-hearted speech without too much of the Martin vitriol mixed-in to beef up the ratings. It was Martin at his dullest - even to the point where he mentioned what “beautiful male specimens” the football players were.

A secret service agent raised his eyebrow. Sydney Wilcox, with the Washington Blade just shook his head. “When will this man come out of the closet?”

Then the president mentioned Secretary of the Treasury Tom Lovell. Martin’s bullying, mean-spirited nature was at its most engaging and funniest as he mentioned Lovell’s lack of athletic ability. Lovell looked like a cross between Mr. Peepers and Bob Newhart who starred at life through coke-bottle thick glasses and a thin, pasty smile that gave him the appearance of not only not seeing the sun in many years, but because of his attire he also looked like he couldn’t rise until after the sun sets.

“His type doesn’t come out until after dark,” more than one reporter said of him on numerous occasions. His GOP cronies merely called him a paste-eating doughboy when they got around to thinking of him at all. Martin took a look at him during the University of Missouri ceremony and calling on his Rodney Dangerfield impression said, “Uh, this guy could never play football fellas. Woof.”

“Is he doing the Dean Martin roast thing again?” Shepard asked.

“I was thinking Rodney Dangerfield, but I think you’re right,” Corvo said as he too watched the ceremony. “You think the guy would at least spring for the 10-pack of McNuggets for these kids instead of the six-pack.”

“Well, the president proved one thing tonight,” James said in a shared whisper. “He can be funny in an awkward way - when he wants to.”

“He’s just playing a character,” Shepard said. “His favorite one is Mr. Wilson from Dennis the Menace, ‘You Kids Get Off My Lawn!’”

A Secret Service agent with a grin on his face approached the three men in the back of the room. “Come on guys. Keep it down.”

“Oh you heard that?” James asked.

“Why do you think I’m laughing,” he said.

“I heard it too,” one of the guests standing near the back of the room said. “And I recognize you Mr. Fakhry and you too Mr. Corvo.”

“See,” the Secret Service agent said. “Keep it down.”

“I thought they were funny. It’s okay,” the woman said. She bore more than a passing resemblance to Aretha Franklin and chuckled.

“Sorry ma’am, if you’re a fan of the president,” Corvo said magnanimously.

“Oh Hell No,” she said in the same shared whisper. “I’m only here because my son plays on the team. Martin is an ass.”

The Secret Service agent, Shepard, James and Corvo laughed at that.

“Hey, keep down Agent. You’ll get us kicked out of here,” James said to the Secret Service Agent. Camera men videotaping the event seemed to suddenly notice them so everyone broke up the party and began shuffling in different directions.

James didn’t make it over to the National Press Club until 9:30. The Grinder was already there.

“Great day,” James said as he hung up his coat and hate. “Can’t believe how quick it passed.”

“With all the fast food POTUS eats, I can’t imagine why he hasn’t already gacked out with a heart attack.”

“Only the good die young,” James smiled evenly.

“Well that’s good news for us,” David smiled. “We’ll all live forever.”

James smiled at the bartender who returned the smile and asked, “What do you need?”

“Makers Mark straight up. Club soda back,” James answered. “Can I get that bowl of peanuts?” He motioned at a bowl of peanuts and cashews nearby. “Sure,” the bartender answered and handed him the bowl. James sat down in the stool next to David Shepherd and dragged the bowl of peanuts between them so they could share.

“You know I read an article that says our entire universe might be a hologram like the Matrix. Everything we’re experiencing could be a Sim City adventure on a kid’s laptop somewhere.”

David crabbed a few cashews, careful to keep out the peanuts. James noticed.

“You allergic to peanuts?”

“Nope. I just discriminate against them. I don’t like them very much,” He replied.

“Well like the Supreme Court said, it’s okay to hate, but not okay to hurt,” James smiled.

“I would never hurt an innocent peanut,” David replied evenly. “You people are cruel, you grind them into a paste and then eat them. That’s how your kind has treated the planet.”

“Well,” James whispered, “We can’t help ourselves you see. We’re all holograms playing at video games. Nothing is real. And nothing to get hung about.”

“Strawberry fields forever for you too. I saw what you did there. But I also saw that episode of Star Trek the Next Generation. Data accidentally creates a holographic character who becomes sentient and wants out of the simulation to live in reality.”

James grabbed a handful of nuts indiscriminately and forced about half of them into his mouth while shaking the rest like a maraca in his left hand. He smiled. “Well, if this isn’t reality, I’d like to see what’s real.”

“Well there’s the rub,” David replied. “You see in Star Trek the character knew he was in a simulation, you’re only offering a theory.”

“So therefore I’m not sentient,” James said.

“One could say the entire human race isn’t sentient,” David mused. “Everyone seems to play roles instead of trying to get what’s real.”

James laughed. “Okay Shakespeare, how many did you have to drink before you decided on the ‘the world’s a stage and we’re all but players’ Star Trek mash up?”

“Actually I thought about coming in. This beer is all I’ve had.” David raised his glass.

“You and those damn IPAs. Try a Guinness. It’s an entire food group all by itself.”

“So you’ve said on many occasions.”

“You are one morose sonofabitch right now,” James offered.

“Hey did you meet the new kid from the Daily Howler?”

James received his shot from the bartender. “Thanks Jacob,” he said as he took the shot, then when finished, turned the glass upside down on the bar and sucked down a bit of the soda. “One more please.”

He turned back to David. “The Howler? The ones who called me a toothless Hillbilly?”

“Feckless. I think it was feckless Hillbilly.”

“What about him?”

“Have you met him?” David looked at James for a sign of recognition. Then he downed half the IPA and motioned for another.

“Okay that was impressive,” James offered. “You inhaled that pint.”

“Don’t change the subject.”

“No. I haven’t met the guy. Why?”

David laughed. “This is gonna be great.”