Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

The Hallucinogenic solution

Military members suffering from PTSD open up about Ibogaine
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Nov 02, 2025
7
Share
Transcript

In this episode of “Just Ask the Question”:

We examine “In Waves and War” a moving documentary about members of the military suffering through PTSD and the extraordinary methods they’ve used to overcome depression. Brian Karem speaks with Marcus Capone and Jon Shenk about their documentary which explores the use of psychedelic treatment, specifically Ibogaine, for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Marcus, a former Navy SEAL, shares his experiences with mental health challenges and the transformative effects of psychedelic therapy.

The conversation delves into the societal perceptions of veterans, the importance of vulnerability in healing, and the legislative challenges surrounding mental health resources for veterans. Ultimately, the discussion highlights the need for new tools and approaches to support those who have served in the military.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture