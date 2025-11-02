The Hallucinogenic solution

In this episode of “Just Ask the Question”:

We examine “In Waves and War” a moving documentary about members of the military suffering through PTSD and the extraordinary methods they’ve used to overcome depression. Brian Karem speaks with Marcus Capone and Jon Shenk about their documentary which explores the use of psychedelic treatment, specifically Ibogaine, for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Marcus, a former Navy SEAL, shares his experiences with mental health challenges and the transformative effects of psychedelic therapy.

The conversation delves into the societal perceptions of veterans, the importance of vulnerability in healing, and the legislative challenges surrounding mental health resources for veterans. Ultimately, the discussion highlights the need for new tools and approaches to support those who have served in the military.