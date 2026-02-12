Heidi Seeman

There are a few stories that I will no longer cover on a day to day basis.

In my past life I was a correspondent for America’s Most Wanted. I interviewed parents of dead children, children of dead parents and convicted murders and thieves.

Sure, the convicted murders and thieves reminded me a lot of many politicians, and were not that difficult to interview. Some of them were chained to prison chairs and tables. Some sat in the back of police cars, and one I interviewed as a witness only to find out later that he was the criminal.

Rogues and thieves were easier. Sexual criminals always had an excuse, and like the Epstein criminal case, if they had money they tried desperately to hide. Some of the murderers were charming. Some of the grifters were engaging. You wouldn’t want to spend too much time with them, but you could talk to them - which is more than I can say for many politicians.

But it was the victims that always got to me.

I’ve watched probably two dozen people die right in front of me while covering crime for five years in San Antonio. I once saw a dead child, killed in an automobile accident that had me in tears for hours. The child was eight-months old. I found out he was born just three days after my oldest son. Hard to deal with.

Every criminal is as different as the crimes they commit, but most men who are violent criminals seem to have one thing in common - a missing or abusive father.

Two murders of young girls haunt me to this day. The first was the murder of Jennifer Delgado in San Antonio . One night while with her mother at an apartment complex laundromat, a young man walked in, got upset with a vending machine that would not give him what he wanted and he stabbed Jennifer and her mother. Jennifer’s last words to her horror-stricken mother were “mira sangre”. Look. blood.

The other was the abduction and murder of Heidi Seeman. She lived about two miles from where I was living with my wife and children in San Antonio at the time. One day, while walking home with a friend, Heidi said goodbye to her companion and walked down a heavily traveled road to her home a few blocks away. She was never seen again. Reports of her abduction circulated. She was rumored to have been seen yelling from the back of truck. A massive volunteer search ensued. Weeks later her partially decomposed body was found in a cow pasture miles from where she was last seen.

I reported on that story every day. Got to know those who searched for her fairly well in a short time. The police confided to reporters they feared the worst. “If they aren’t found with the first 12-48 hours, they’re usually dead,” I was told. No one reported that. We all held out hope.

When I had to report live on television that her body had been found, I teared up on television. I couldn’t help it.

There have been others that hit me. The Austin Yogurt Shop murders. One mother refused to accept that her two daughters were dead. A year after the murders she kept her daughters shared room in the exact same condition as it had been the day they were killed. She even had life-sized posters of her girls in the room standing next to their beds. Another mother who lost a daughter in that horrific crime told me she was beyond consoling and she could still smell her dead daughter’s presence in her home - haunting her like a ghost.

I finally decided I’d had enough crime reporting the day I came to interview a young kidnap victim in Mississippi. I was careful and asked her mother permission to interview her daughter, who had been returned to her, for the sake of a piece on America’s Most Wanted. Our hope wasn’t to be exploitive, but to see if there was something about her kidnapper the child could remember and tell us that would help us catch the kidnapper. Her mother smiled and told me little children “bounce back” and she was more concerned if I had brought her an America’s Most Wanted t-shirt.

The victims and their stories haunt me to this day. I think it has kept me grounded as I report on politics, for I remember all too well the real pain of crime victims and their families. I once recommended that media companies send their best crime reporters to cover the White House - for they have the experience and knowledge to develop sources, talk to people and cut through the bull politicians will serve us. Those on the crime beat have to deal with the best and worst of people every day. Every day is a new day. Every day you start at ground zero.

That brings me to the current crime trauma. Savannah Guthrie and her mother. This story intersects two worlds I know well. I have refrained from commenting out of respect for the family. I know many feel their pain. I know there is hope her mother, Nancy, is still alive.

My experience tells me the chances are slim - simply because there has been no proof of life offered. My empathy makes me pray that she is still alive. While this tragedy unfolds the family faces a level of scrutiny and attention many will never experience. Seeing it first hand, many times, I can tell you this; even as we mean well, paying attention to this as we have, we risk doing harm.

Be mindful. Be respectful. I don’t know Savannah well. I think I’ve met her once or twice in my travels, but I don’t know her personally. However, I have reported on this type of pain too often.

No human being should ever endure it - and until human beings truly understand empathy this scenario is destined to play itself out, over and over again. In the limelight. On television. On the Internet. It is raw. It isn’t made for television and we need to do better as humans so that these cases never happen again.

I naively cling to the hope that we can make that so. I pray for the best for the Guthrie family, while my experience teaches me to prepare for the worst.