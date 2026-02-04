The idiot in the White House

In this episode of “Just ask The Question,” Host Brian Karem and Hal Sparks light up the current political landscape, discussing the strategies of the Democratic and Republican parties, the influence of Donald Trump, and the challenges facing voters. They explore the importance of messaging, the implications of the Epstein files, and the role of independent media. Sparks emphasizes the need for practical solutions in politics and the potential for a shift in voter engagement leading up to the midterms.