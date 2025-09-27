Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

The illusion of free speech . . .

Michael Cohen and I talk about the prospect of free speech
Brian J Karem
Sep 27, 2025
The government is doing its level best to make sure you cannot critique whatever Don does.

