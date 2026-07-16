Let’s recap, shall we?

In the previous 40 years that I’ve been privileged to cover presidents I got used to doing business with some acrimony, but also with an understanding that our responsibility to the public as a reporter included being able to talk to the president and interact with his administration on a regular basis.

As Sam Donaldson schooled me when I was a young reporter, “It’s their job to put their best foot forward. It’s our business to hold them accountable.”

If you held a “hard pass” - a permanent pass usually renewed annually and vetted by the Secret Service you could:

*Enter the White House compound whenever it was open and there was a secret service agent in the North Lawn guard shack.

*Regular interaction, including briefings with the Presidential Press Secretary.

*Regular interaction with the president which included, but wasn’t limited to:

press briefings

access to the upper press area

access to the president when he left the White House

access to the president in public appearances

The in house press pool consisting of about 15 reporters and photographers got additional access in a variety of cramped settings, including cabinet meetings, meetings in the Oval Office and elsewhere. The travel press pool got to ride on Air Force One and had greater access with gaggles aboard AF1 as a reward for being stuck in the back of the airplane with limited outside communication available.

These were the bare minimums. We shouted questions at the president when he left the White House. I know a few who tried to jog with President Clinton. Most of the pool just trailed him in vans and tried to shout questions at him as he jogged.

Ronald Reagan famously acted like he couldn’t hear us when he walked to the helicopter on the South Lawn, but sometimes answered questions - particularly when Sam Donaldson’s infamous “foghorn” voice carried well.

We made use of the space in the “upper press” area to meet members of the administration in very informal settings and to visit the press secretary to discuss issues off-the-record, for background, or simply to get a better understanding of the issues we were covering.

All of this interaction led to a robust and contentious but necessary environment in which the administration and the press learned from each other. Press briefings saw reporters following each other’s questions, pushing back against erroneous narratives and lies. Our interaction with the president was often blunt and confrontational - much as the Constitution envisioned when it enshrined the freedom of the press in the First Amendment.

“We learned as much from those interactions as you did,” former Clinton press secretary Mike McCurry once explained to me. “Sometimes we changed policy based on the information we got from you guys.”

This interaction continued through the first Trump administration and the Biden administration and our country was better for it.

But since Trump has returned he has all but eliminated any meaningful interaction with the so-called free press. The only people interacting with him are the hand-picked members of the press pool, local and travel pool, who get a close glimpse of Trump sleeping and often speaking gibberish. We don’t follow up on each other’s questions and many of the questions - at least from the propagandists pretending to be journalists - are preening monologues rehearsed in front of the mirror in hopes of becoming viral on Tik Tok (or as Trump calls it “Tic Tac”).

We do not have access to upper press. We cannot develop relationships with members of the administration - which is just fine with Trump and his minions because it limits the possibility of any information being produced or published that stands in contrast to the “official” word from the president. “We don’t want to get ahead of the president,” his proud presidential pep secretary often tells us.

Trump doesn’t do press conferences before the open press. He didn’t visit the Brady Briefing room at all until the Covid emergency during the last year of his first administration. He has only visited it twice in his current administration. Instead of daily briefings, we were getting weekly briefings until his Pep Secretary went on paid maternity leave (a luxury for millions of American women who cannot get paid maternity leave). Then we had substitute anchors including the Vice President on two occasions, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of State.

We haven’t had a briefing in about a month, but Leavitt is breaking that silence today.

Will we learn anything worth knowing?

It is doubtful. We are dealing with a president shrinking from the public participation he thrived on in the past. He doesn’t want to answer questions about Iran, ICE, the economy, the free press, climate change, education, healthcare, voting rights, elections, international relations, the Save America Act, DOGE, the ballroom, the reflecting pool, or much of anything else if it requires him to do any more than pump us full of his rhetoric.

Until this changes, if it ever does - and I suspect it won’t - we will continue to fumble around in the dark trying to find out what the president who fumbles around in the dark is actually doing.

That’s not good for him and certainly not good for the country.