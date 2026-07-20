Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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Excellent points and insight, Brian. I sure wish we had more newspapers (even if they're online!). I have to admit I'm guilty of all you said at the beginning (name calling, etc.) as I'm sure you realize when you've read my comments. Of course I have an excuse: Trump scares me to death and as a result, the hatred (see--there I go!) I have of him knows no bounds. Thanks!

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