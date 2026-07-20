Brian Karem turns the camera around again for another round of Just Ask Karem — and this week’s questions range from Trump’s body odor to the most serious press freedom story of the year.



Has Brian ever smelled Trump? Yes. Many times. Within five feet. His verdict: the policy odor is far more onerous than the personal one. He also has thoughts on Giuliani, J.D. Vance, and Pete Hegseth in that department. Moving on.



The New York Times subpoena — Trump’s DOJ going after reporters who covered security questions surrounding the Qatari-gifted Air Force One — is, Brian says, another step in a clear pattern. Trump has eliminated chopper talk. He’s cut press conferences. He’s now boarding Marine One from the Ellipse to avoid shouted questions. And now he’s weaponizing the DOJ against reporters covering stories he doesn’t like. Brian spent time in jail for a confidential source. He says reporters need to be prepared for that possibility — and double down on protecting their sources now.



How do you accurately report controversial statements without seeming biased? Brian’s answer: do the background work. Find out who is making the statement, why they’re making it, and whether they actually know what they’re talking about. He tells the story of a Presbyterian minister in the White House briefing room who kept asking about Bigfoot — and why the Clinton press office kept calling on him anyway.



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