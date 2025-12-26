And so this is the Christmas season. I hope you have fun.

Donald Trump is on the back nine. The festivities have begun.

He made calls to Santa and service men all right.

While in Venezuela, he’s spoiling for a fight.

We can blame Trump for a lot, and we know it’s all true.

But at the end of the day it boils down to me and you.

Enough of the rhymes. What the country needs is a sense of humor, some decent rock n’ roll and real leadership. Ask anyone and you will find, or at least I have, that a majority of people are not happy with either the Democratic or Republican parties. As I’ve often said, one is the party of no heart and the other is the party of no head.

Together they might be able to do something pretty special. But the last time there was any bipartisanship in the United States Congress was during — wait for it — the Biden administration. The trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill that put people to work, helped out Republican and Democratic families alike and ensured that, coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. did not suffer the economic downturn that plagued many other nations.

Since then? We’ve gone back to ripping ourselves apart — a perennial pursuit that has pummeled the nation into divisive pandering since Richard Nixon slinked into office and spread his particularly malevolent brand of politics.

Trump is just a symptom of the cancer that has infected the body politic.

In “The American President” directed by the late Rob Reiner, Lewis Rothschild (played by Michael J. Fox) tells President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) that the “People want leadership, Mr. President, and in the absence of genuine leadership, they’ll listen to anyone who steps up to the microphone. They want leadership. They’re so thirsty for it they’ll crawl through the desert toward a mirage, and when they discover there’s no water, they’ll drink the sand.”

And Shepherd, via some brilliant writing by Aaron Sorkin, tells Rothschild that people don’t drink the sand because they’re thirsty. “They drink the sand because they don’t know the difference.”

We see evidence of this every day. I wouldn’t be surprised to read a headline that tells us that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in a small Midwestern town ended with the arrest of two poor immigrants and their newborn son after local MAGA supporters turned the parents in for staying in a stable next to a Motel 6 that had no vacancies. The child would naturally be separated from the parents, sent to Honduras for no reason, while the parents would be stashed in a warehouse in an undisclosed location.

