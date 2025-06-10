The Lazy lies of President Chaos
A sad spectacle yesterday in the White House press briefing room.
Originally published in The Bulwark 9/03/2020
You want some convenient examples of why Donald Trump is not fit to serve as president of the United States? I know, it’s not as if anybody needs even more. But yesterday’s White House press briefing offered up three on a platter.
Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany began by sh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.