The Lincoln Log
Two professors and a reporter walked into a bar . .
The big political story this week is the conditions onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and the President’s response. We grade corporate media on their coverage of the Lincoln story. We also talk about the resignation of Karoline Leavitt and the role, historically, of the White House press secretary.
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