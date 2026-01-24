Nick walked slowly up to the chair and sat down. He looked across the metal table to see Kenneth Aaron McDonald seated behind an impenetrable wall of Plexiglas. The circular holes drilled through the transparent wall gave away its thickness and contributed, somehow to a sense of doom.

“So you don’t believe in God,” Nick said quietly.

“I believe in God not religion,” Kenneth offered.

“What?”

“Break it down logically Nick. God is omnipotent, right?” Kenneth was calm, almost as if he was lecturing a class of college freshmen in a course on existentialism. Though he was in his late 40s, there were no wrinkles on his pale, freshly shaven, pink face. His hair was perfectly groomed. He could’ve been a banker or a CEO of a Fortune 500 company if it not for his orange jump suit.

“I take that as a truism,” Nick countered. Dressed in blue jeans, a sport coat with a white shirt, white Chuck Taylor sneakers and a red tie, Nick looked to be exactly what he was – a reporter. “Webster defines omnipotent as unlimited power or authority. I’d take it even further. I think God is a totality. All of us are a part of that totality,” he said pedantically as Kenneth nodded.

“Okay, logically, how can Satan exist? I mean if we are all a part of God and nothing can exist outside of God, then what is Satan? An employee? And, I think you’re right. We’re all a part of God and nothing can exist outside of God. For God to be GOD that has to be correct, else he, she or it is just a minor functionary in the Multiverse. So if I take that to its logical conclusion then there is no need for religion. I don’t need priests. I don’t rabbis or anything else. I take that part of the Bible literally when Jesus says the kingdom of Heaven is within us all. What need I of a middle man to voice my concerns or needs? God sees and hears everything – every religion teaches that. So religion by its own teachings does not need to exist.”

Nick blinked. “You believe in the Bible?”

“Parts of it,” Kenneth explained. I like the 10 Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount. The rest of it is crap. I believe our existence is crap. Since none of us get out of this life alive, what is death? It is the only reality. Merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream.”

“Interesting perspective. Is that why I am here today?” Nick grinned.

“No. I needed to talk to someone and you’re the closest thing to a friend that I have on the planet.”

“I don’t know whether I’m flattered or uncomfortable,” Nick grinned slightly.

“Please don’t be uncomfortable. That’s not what this is about.”

“What is this about?”

“Tears in the rain.”

“What?”

“Do you know when I was a young kid I thought I would choke to death on my own tongue, so I would bite it to keep from swallowing it whenever I didn’t talk.” Kenneth looked dour.

“How would I know that?”

“It’s quite an experience to live in fear. That’s what it means to be a slave.”

“You consider yourself a slave?” Nick asked.

“We all are, really,” Kenneth said. He wondered if Nick knew his reference.

“Is this about God again?”

“I’ve seen things most people wouldn’t believe. I’ve seen dismembered dead children. I’ve seen jet fighters shot out of the air and the sun rise over the desert and watched its reflection across the smooth as glass waters of the Persian Gulf. All of those moments will be lost in time like tears in the rain.” Kenneth said with a hint of sarcasm.

“Well, if God is God, those won’t actually be lost, now will they? Besides, you know it’s hard to feel any sympathy for you Kenneth. You’re sitting here because of someone you shot. Three someones actually.”

Kenneth smiled and looked down before sighing and looking back at Nick. “That’s why I like you Nick. That’s why I wanted to talk to you.”

“I am the reason why you’re here Kenneth. I found the clues that got you caught.”

“And I admit I wanted to kill you at first. But, you’re not the reason why I’m here. I am. I’m the one who killed those people.”

“I know that. For what it’s worth, I never thought you enjoyed what you did.”

“That’s right. I didn’t. I had to kill them.”

Nick cleared his throat. “Well, I don’t agree with that.”

“I know you don’t. Nobody does. That’s why I’m here too. And that’s one of the reasons why I consider you a friend. You never mince words. You always tell me what you think. I really appreciate that. Not many people are like that.”

“Do you think God will forgive you?”

“I don’t think it matters. And . . . no. Because I don’t think that’s how God operates.”

Nick sighed and ran his hands through his graying hair. He then put the reporter’s notebook and pen back inside his sport coat. He hadn’t taken a note. However, he left the recorder he carried in his shirt pocket switched on. He knew it would pick up whatever was said. Yet he had grown weary of clicking his pen and waiting for Kenneth to say something useful. Rather than continuing this exercise in futility and references to old science fiction movies, Nick thought by putting away his pen and pad he might jar Kenneth into saying something useful.

“You bored Nick?” Kenneth asked softly.

“I thought we were going to talk about something important. I am here because I was told you had vital information that you wanted to tell me before you walk down the hall.”

“True,” Kenneth said. “You know, they asked me what I wanted for a last meal. They asked me for any last requests. They wouldn’t let me smoke a cigarette. Can you believe that?”

Nick shook his head. “They think you’re going to get cancer? What the . . .”

Kenneth laughed loud and hearty. “See! You get it. Right. Fucking ridiculous. They told me I could have a drink, but not a cigarette.”

“They’re just concerned about your health man,” Nick said evenly.

Kenneth stopped laughing. “And I’m worried about yours.”

“What?”

“A few years back when I was with the N.S.A. I ran across someone who said they’d known you for a long time.”

“So? Who?”

“I don’t know his real name. And any description is meaningless. I’m sure he changed his looks several times. Point is, he said he had an interest in you, but hadn’t done anything about it.”

“How did my name come up?”

“It was right after you broke all those stories about my little indiscretion.”

“Well,” Nick said slowly, “Good to know. Thanks Kenneth.”

“That’s really why I wanted you to come here today. I couldn’t make that walk down the hall if I didn’t get that off my mind. You’ve always been good to me Nick,” Kenneth said.

“You keep saying that and yet you also said you wanted to kill me. You’ve got a great bedside manner doctor,” Nick said. “Have you seen your family.”

“No need,” Kenneth said. “My boys gave up on me years ago. I haven’t seen them in probably five years. My wife left me and is married to a police captain.”

“A police captain? Christ.” Nick said.

Kenneth laughed. “Blinded by the light. Wrapped up like a deuce another runner in the night,” he said.

“I guess he had a bolder on his shoulder,” Nick said. Then he laughed. “Did you know the cop?”

“Actually, yes. He served with me in the Gulf and applied for the N.S.A. We didn’t accept him of course. He’s too thick. Makes a good cop, I guess.”

“You know, I am going to miss corresponding with you Kenneth,” Nick said. “And the chess games.”

“Don’t mention it. You can go now Nick. I’ve got to get ready for my walk today.”

Nick looked at Kenneth. His eyes were calm. His hands were steady. He looked as if he were getting ready to do a crossword puzzle or take a nap in a hammock. Nick then shook his head.

“I’m going to miss you Nick,” Kenneth said. “You’re a rare human being.”

Nick got up from his chair, smiled and walked toward the door. “God Bless,” he said as he left. He didn’t know what else to say.

As usual, Kenneth got in the last word.

“No need.”

The heavy metal door slammed shut with a resounding thud and Nick left.