Donald Trump is simply laughable.

His administration issues lie after lie in its press releases - which often read as if they were written by a D+ student in a remedial English class.

On Friday afternoon Trump proudly declared he is the “Most Pro-Life President in History.” He may go down in history as the most corrupt man in history to ever populate the office of the presidency. He is an embarrassment as he threatens our allies, kisses Vladimir Putin’s political posterior and invents “facts” wholesale out of thin air.

As for being “Pro-Life” he’s absolutely full of shit. He’s “pro-fetus” and not even the most pro-fetus president we’ve ever had. When asked years ago by Maureen Dowd if and of his former lovers had ever had an abortion, Trump merely said “such an interesting question,” and then moved on.

Women who could die from their pregnancy can’t get abortions. Guns are cheap and plentiful. Immigrants are roundup, threatened, deported and have died. That’s hardly “Pro-Life”.

Some argue Jesus was the most pro-life person to have ever lived. Trump certainly isn’t up there. In the Beatitudes we learn that the merciful are blessed. Trump has never shown mercy.

We learn in Matthew 25:40 that whatsoever you do to the least of us, is what you do to the Lord. So, you know, do unto others . . .

Trump certainly doesn’t extend that Christian kindness. And finally, in Leviticus, we learn that “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself…”

If Donald Trump is standing for the “sanctity of life” he might actually appreciate the innocent, living people in this country and on this planet harmed by his foul existence.

Rene Nicole Good would still be alive if Trump were the “Most Pro-Life” president in history. Trump wouldn’t threaten to kill others, bomb nations, send missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean and side with Vlad “The Impaler” Putin as Putin continues pursuing a war in a country he eagerly invaded in 2014.

Trump does none of these things. His quest for liberty for others, his claim to being the “Peaceful President” and all other claims are laughably false.

But when whoever wrote the press release today did so, I can only wonder if they were able to do so without laughing uncontrollably at the ridiculous claims of the Mad Hatter in Chief.

In “Alice in Wonderland” the Mad Hatter told us you can make the impossible come true if you think it possible.

That’s Trump’s daily mantra. I don’t think he likes tea, however.