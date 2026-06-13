Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
4h

It's so unbelievable, horrifying, disgusting, immoral, sinful--and a lot more--that a person with THAT much money can't share. He could eliminate the national debt and still have money left over to live in luxury for next 1,000 years (if he could've that long). Shame on him and his selfishness.

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
1h

Muskrat will take all the money from our retirement accounts and leave us with nothing. Like Trump, he’s a morally bankrupt malignant narcissist and sociopath. X is replete with his racist and incorrect ideas, he’s made it into a cesspool of hatred and animosity, and he never invented anything. Other people invented the ideas he’s funding, and he acts like he did it. SpaceX has never earned money, and the taxpayers have been funding it. Our retirement money will go to Muskrat, and we will be worth nothing. There were sound reasons we forbade transactions like the ones Trump permitted for SpaceX’s IPO. Elon Musk may very play the same role Andrew Mellon in ushering in the next Great Depression. The techbros and assorted oligarchs Trump gathered around him won’t stop until they have stripped us of all our assets, and subjected us to a toxic blend of theocratic government and government by the likes of Palantir.

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