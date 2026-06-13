For those who believe we live in a simulation, or our reality is someone else’s fiction, I can only offer up D.D. Harriman.

“You’ve got to be a believer,” Delos D. Harriman exclaimed. He is the central character in Robert Heinlein’s seminal science fiction novella, “The Man Who Sold The Moon.” He is a ruthless and rich entrepreneur who is relentlessly obsessed with going to the moon. He manipulates markets, uses mass media, and plants stories to get the public interested in space travel.

“Honeymoon on the Moon,” and “Diamonds on the Moon” along with “Uranium Prospecting on the Moon” are among the articles he plants in credible news publications to further his goals of traveling to the moon. He operates outside common rules of decency and ethics to try and become the first man to land on the moon.

If this reminds you of anyone, just look at the two pictures above. On the left is the fiction Harriman. On the right is newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk. Hell, they even look alike.

Musk has become the planet’s first trillionaire and is worth more than the annual GDP output of 174 nations on the planet. He’s personally worth more than the combined annual output of 75 of the poorest nations on the planet.

But Musk doesn’t want to go to the Moon. That’s been done. Musk’s lust is Mars. The Moon is just a stepping stone. Musk’s vision includes, ultimately, a vibrant and populated solar system with permanent lunar bases for energy and research. He envisions “hotels on the moon” - I guess for honeymooners and others. He wants multi-planetary travel accessible to the public - as Harriman preached. He wants to use reusable rockets and create pressurized glass geodesic domes to protect inhabitants. His goal is to reduce the cost of a trip to Mars to the median cost of a U.S. home. He wants AI data centers aboard starships instead of on earth.

And he wants humanity transformed into a multi-planetary species with a self-sustaining city on Mars. As the first trillionaire he has increased his chances of making that all happen.

To understand Musk, you must understand his influences. He admits his science-fiction influences, particularly Isaac Asimov and Heinlein. His AI assistant “Grok” is derived from a term meaning to “understand something so completely and intuitively that the observer becomes the observed” and comes from a Martian term “to drink” in Heinlein’s novel “Stranger in a Strange Land.”

Like Harriman, Musk has done some ethically questionable things to achieve his ends. There can be no doubt that he used Donald Trump, other billionaires and politicians, to achieve the status that enabled him to become the world’s first trillionaire when his rocket company SpaceX went public on the Nasdaq exchange.

And while I, a huge fan of science and science-fiction, welcome a multi-planetary culture that ensures that if something catastrophic were to happen to our planet humanity would survive, I wonder if the ends justify the means.

I also wonder if Musk’s lust for expansion is helping to fuel the divisiveness on this planet that he obviously wishes to escape. With more than a trillion dollars at his disposal, and with the resources he commands, he could make lighter the load of many others and enhance his ability to achieve his ultimate goal.

He could retire educational debt. He could feed the hungry and help provide healthcare. He could help fund scientific education needed to reach his lofty goals. He has the ability to be the embodiment of the Beatitudes. He could help those who mourn, the meek, the hungry, the peacemakers, the persecuted and billions who struggle.

In so doing, he could build up humanity he wishes to protect from extinction by encouraging cooperation so we don’t cause our own extinction.

There are those who say we shouldn’t travel to the stars until we settle our problems here on earth and those who say we will solve our problems here on earth by traveling to the stars.

Man’s landing on the moon in 1969 proves that anything can be achieved when we work together. During civil rights unrest, a war in Vietnam, protests and the best rock n’ roll in history, we all worked together to make President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to land a man on the moon and return him safely before the end of the decade a reality.

We do not have that unifying leadership available to us today. A wide variety of people with nefarious desires have taken advantage of that fact. So has Musk.

And however much I love and eagerly support the notion of expanding the human footprint across our solar system it cannot be done at the expense of our humanity. For if we expand our narrow-mindedness and a lack of concern for all of us, I do not believe the progression Musk and others seek is sustainable. It certainly isn’t preferable.

But neither is waiting until we solve our earthly social problems to conquer our solar system sustainable or preferable either.

At the end of Heinlein’s novella Harriman remains earthbound while others travel to the moon and beyond. He becomes a prisoner of the companies and culture he built - unable to leave. Not until the following short story “Requiem” do we see an aged and feeble Harriman leave the earth and ultimately die on the moon.

I cannot fathom what Musk’s fate will be nor can I foresee the fate of humanity. We must travel to the stars. We must press forward. But if we do not work together, if we cannot take care of each other and support one another, we are doomed to die in environments much more harsh than we have on earth.

We are a spoiled, greedy species. We take the gifts of a world filled with wonder - a paradise in the firmament - and strangle each other trying to get ahead.

Musk may have the best intentions and I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt in that, but he has also used his power and passion as a cudgel against the majority of humanity by supporting the worst of our lot.

Musk claims to be a Star Trek fan. “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,” is one of the central truisms of the Star Trek universe.

There are those who believe that Musk does not support the needs of humanity but is in fact a South African born racist who despises anyone who is not white.

From the time of the Bible in Luke 12:48, through the French revolution, through the words spoken 19th century British politician William Lamb, through the words of Winston Churchill we have heard the refrain that “from everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded.” Or if you prefer the comic book hero Spiderman, “with great power comes great responsibility.”

Musk has a great deal of power. As one man he possesses more economic power than most nations. He needs to live up to his responsibility. If we wishes, he should look no further than Robert F. Kennedy, who speaking before a black audience the night Martin Luther King was assassinated said this; "What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness, but is love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice towards those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or whether they be black."

And should we choose to go to the moon, as his older brother had challenged us to do, Kennedy also said we must "dedicate ourselves to what the Greeks wrote so many years ago: to tame the savageness of man and to make gentle the life of this world."

Or as Harriman said, we’ve all got to be believers.