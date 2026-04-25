The minister of mayhem and dog cancer
RFK Jr. is off his meds again
Imagine you’re the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. You don’t know simple math, don’t understand percentages and you believe an AI program to assist a dog with cancer is more reliable than vaccines.
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The AI/Dog story by that extremely intelligent (sarc.) RFK really got me rolling!!!!!! As usual, Brian, you "hit it"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!