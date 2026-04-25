Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

The AI/Dog story by that extremely intelligent (sarc.) RFK really got me rolling!!!!!! As usual, Brian, you "hit it"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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