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In this midterm election episode of “Just Ask the Question” we discuss with Jo Jo from Jersey her personal experiences that have her angry with Ohio governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and how it denigrates the experience of the victims of child abuse - and also how the President of the United States and the rest of the Republican party is fine with that.
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