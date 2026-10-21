In this episode – the musk of war - we’ll be looking at corporate media coverage of the allegations this week that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service to Ukraine was purposely slowed or sent offline right before a Russian attack. There are questions about Trump’s perceived loyalty to Putin and an abandonment of an ally, Ukraine, in a time of war. We discuss how corporate media are responding to this complicated story.
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Trump Loves Putin & He Wants To Be Just Like Him 🤬 Never Gonna Happen !! He’s Too Stupid 👍🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬