Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Sheryl
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Trump Loves Putin & He Wants To Be Just Like Him 🤬 Never Gonna Happen !! He’s Too Stupid 👍🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

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