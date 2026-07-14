ICE shot a man in Maine. He wasn't even the target of the arrest warrant. There were no body cameras. Unmarked vehicles. Agents dragged his lifeless body out of the car in front of his three-year-old child — who was in pajamas — and handcuffed the corpse. Fox News told immigrants to stop their cars or risk getting shot.



Trump has been blaming Democrats and vandals for the reflecting pool damage for weeks. Brian has video of Trump's own motorcade driving across the freshly painted reflecting pool. Tire tracks. Right there. On camera. Brian noted that algae also doesn't come from vandals — it comes from sun, water, and existing plankton — and that Trump apparently doesn't understand science any more than he understands math.



Trump wants to open nearly three million acres of protected national monuments to oil and mineral companies. He also said on camera that he doesn't want housing prices to go down because people who can't afford homes just didn't work hard enough. Brian noted that he and his wife bought their first home young when they didn't have much money — and that his children and grandchildren won't be able to do the same.



Trump's spiritual advisor told his congregation that saying no to Trump is saying no to God. Trump turned Lindsey Graham's death and Mitch McConnell's illness into pitches for the Save America Act in the same week. And Trump called the new Iraqi Prime Minister "young and handsome — which I don't like." Brian had a suggestion for him.



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