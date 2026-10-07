Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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The Pep Secretary goes to Fox

She left the White House to take care of her family . . .
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Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” - The Presidential Pep Secretary bolted from the White House and, like Sarah Huckabee Sanders before her, claimed she was leaving to take care of her family.

Sanders then ran for governor in Arkansas. The current Pep Secretary waited two months and signed on to work for Fox.

Full episode here:

https://www.justaskthequestion.com/

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