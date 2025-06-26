With the exuberance of a Christian Missionary in a land of cannibals, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denounced the “Fake Media” on Thursday for having the audacity to question Donald Trump’s assessment of his recent bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran.

She wasn’t the only one. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denounced the media for not saying the bombs “obliterated” the facilities and said Trump “directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history,” thus reducing Midway, D-Day and several other larger operations to the waste bin.

Trump himself compared dropping the bombs on Iran to dropping the atom bomb on Japan.

There simply isn’t any lie they won’t tell or defend to justify Trump’s actions.

It is particularly disgusting to watch those who have no experience, no gravitas and no common sense disparaging the honorable past actions of the United States to defend the spurious actions of a no-class grifter like Donald Trump.

Hegseth is simply a Fox-News retread powdered wig of a man with the countenance of an ice cream vendor wrapped up in used-car salesman attire.

Leavitt is the “Mean Girl” defending a moron trying to convince everyone he’s the smartest guy in the room – and Trump isn’t even that if he’s the only person in the room.

Full of excuses and out of patience, Trump and company displayed their true colors once again Thursday – even if few wanted to notice.

Leavitt’s performance in the Brady Briefing room was particularly loathesome, but so was the tepid response from most of the press. It is apparent that Leavitt is calling on people she can trust to ask her a question that enables her to spew propaganda like a drunk frothing at the mouth. It is also apparent she already knows what many of the questions will be.

Where is April Ryan, John Karl, Jim Acosta, Jeff Mason, Steve Holland or myself in this briefing room? We aren’t there and there’s a reason for that. We wouldn’t tell the press secretary what we wanted to ask ahead of time, and we followed up on each other when we asked questions Trump didn’t want to answer – during his first administration.

Now, there is none of that. Had I been in the briefing room Thursday I would have treated Leavitt the same as I treated Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the day she asked us to watch a piece of propaganda video while calling us “fake media”:

“What gives you the right to criticize us when just last week you claimed Donald Trump invented the motto ‘Peace through strength.’ You should see that your own house is in order before criticizing us.”

I wish someone had asked that or shouted it out as she left. No one did.

Leavitt downplayed Iranian claims that the bombing raid did little damage by saying Iran is a “totalitarian state,” and the leader of the Islamic Republic had to “save face.”

She could just as well have been talking about Donald Trump.

But Leavitt wasn’t done. She inferred that anything reported with which Donald Trump doesn’t agree is on the face of it “fake news.” So I would ask that point blank:

“Has there been anything reported that Trump disagrees with that you would accept as a fact?”

I’d love the answer to both of those questions and I wish our colleagues would remember what some of us did during the last administration that caused Trump to go bat guano nuts. Afraid of losing your job? We all were. But, again, every time I walk into the White House, the words of Ben Bagdikian echo in the recesses of my mind; “Never forget that your obligation is to the people. It is not, at heart, to those who pay you, or to your editor, or to your sources, or to your friends, or to the advancement of your career. It is to the public.” Bagdikian told us.

It is obvious that most of those upon whom Leavitt calls on in the briefing room neither know or care what their job is; they only care to keep the job. And they know less than a Pep Secretary who apparently has no idea what a fact is, and tries to b.s. her way through her briefings and her appearances on television.

She may not have known the saying “Peace through Strength” is as old as the Roman Empire, and was used by several ex-presidents and presidential candidates, but she could have and should have found out that bit of information before she completely ruined her credibility. Her future? If she doesn’t end up as a FOX anchor, she’ll end up answering the phones at a discount D.C. law firm specializing in traffic cases.

Trump, meanwhile, in an afternoon event in the East Room to try and save his “One Big Beautiful Bill,” once again attacked former President Joe Biden, the press and Democrats while defending his actions in Iran during a long-winded stump speech that sounded more like a campaign rally than a presidential address from the White House.

Unlike Leavitt, Trump’s credibility has never been in question during this administration. We know he has none. The jury was out on Leavitt and Hegseth, but not Trump. He and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer lost any vestige of that when Trump demanded on the first day of his first administration that Spicer come out to the Brady Briefing Room and lie about the size of his inaugural crowd.

But, I will say, Leavitt’s brazen lies, combined with Hegseth’s brazen lies on top of Donald Trump’s brazen and perhaps criminal lies does smell a bit like desperation - though that isn’t new either.

Unlike the first administration when it just felt like Trump was burning his own bridges, this time that bitter, acrid smell isn’t just Trump soiling himself. It’s the United States melting down.

Don’ worry, Leavitt will lie about that too. She’ll call it the “realignment that ushers in a Great Age for the American people.” She certainly won’t admit defeat.

Trump won’t either. He’ll just keep blaming Biden.