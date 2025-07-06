This article first appeared in San Antonio magazine, September, 1989.





A free press can of course be good or bad, but, most certainly, without freedom it will never be anything but bad.

- Albert Camus



IT ALL STARTED because of my professional curiosity. My mother used to call it nosiness, but since I now make a living at such things I can call it my "professional curiosity."

Anyway, what is at issue is an interview I got with a man accused of killing a San Antonio police officer. It was not just any police officer, mind you, but Gary Lee Williams. The very same Gary Lee Williams who it later was determined had traces of cocaine and heroin in his blood stream at the time of his death.



All of this got started on March 27, 1989, at about 3 a.m. It is alleged, and has been reported, that it was at this time that 25-year-old Henry David Hernandez, along with his 27-year-old brother Julian, shot officer Williams with his own gun on a routine traffic stop. More specifically, police say the pair scuffled with Williams for an unspecified reason, took his gun away from him and shot him twice and then fled.

I, along with every other police reporter in town, wrote that story and then sat and waited as the police department, naturally riled because one of their officers had been slain with his own gun, went about the task of trying to find the pair responsible.



We didn't have to wait long. In the afternoon of March 28, we received a telephone call at KMOL-TV from the district attorney's office. We were being invited to his office to witness Henry David and Julian Hernandez turn themselves in to district attorney fred Rodriguez.



The district attorney has a sense of fair play about these things, so obviously every other media outlet in town was also invited to this ceremony. However, despite the nice invitation, most of the members of the media were treated rather rudely by the D.A.'s staff once we got there. We were all pushed around by about a dozen men guarding the Hernandez brothers as they were rushed to Judge James Barlow's court for arraignment. Inside the courtroom, Joe Hernandez, their attorney but of no relation, told Judge Barlow, "... They request they not be interviewed by any member of the police department without counsel being present. We ask the court to enforce that particularly."

I was understandably curious about that, or yes, even nosy.

Apparently, what it meant was although the two had turned themselves in, no one- except maybe their attorney- had found out their side of the story.



Those thoughts had little time to grow as the pair were quickly ushered out of the courtroom and back down the hall where the D.A.'s storm troopers began throwing body blocks against the members of the media. Apparently, someone hadn't told them we were invited. In the ensuing scramble, one female reporter nearly had her arm removed from her shoulder socket. I got a nasty gash in my almost-expensive black pinstripe suit and a photographer for KENS-TV was introduced to the door of the D.A.'s office in a most abrupt manner.



After the fracas, the reporters and photographers left. But it seemed that a lot of questions remained unanswered. Who actually did the shooting, one or both brothers? Did they participate together in the assault on the police officer? How and why did the fight start? Investigators had not found officer William's gun. Where was it? Was it self-defense? I mean, I never knew Gary Williams, but I have known some police officers who like to bust heads.



Those were compelling enough questions, considering that officer Williams became the third police officer shot in as many weeks, for me to try and find the answers. It was a story, I believe, of overwhelming interest to the community at the time it happened. But, if we all waited until the case went to court months down the line, who would remember or care, other than the immediate family and friends of those directly involved? Besides, I've often found that information received in the sanitized environment of a courtroom is not always accurate or without the spins and twists attorneys put on it for purposes of prosecuting or defending someone. Finally, I just had to know for myself because it seemed the entire police department, or at least a good number of people in homicide, were upset with the district attorney because the brothers turned themselves in to him, instead of them. My nosiness/ curiosity got the better of me. What was going on?



When I got back to the station that afternoon, I found out I wasn't the only one interested in getting Hernandez' side of the story on the air. According to some of his relatives, Henry David wanted to talk to the media. Anyway, at 7:20 p.m. or so on March 28, Henry David Hernandez called me at KMOL. For about 15 minutes, I talked to him before he told me he had to go. Later, he called me back and we talked some more. During our two conversations, he told me that he had pulled the trigger that had killed Williams. His brother, I was told, was never involved in the shooting and the officer was only shot once, not twice as had been claimed by the police department. Hernandez claimed that a neck wound the police reported to be a superficial gunshot wound was actually a bite wound. A fact that the medical examiner would later corroborate.



According to the outtakes of our taped conversation, which now rest with the state- although I was not in favor of turning them over, this is how Henry David Hernandez remembered the confrontation.

Brian: The first shot hit him in the neck?

Henry: Uh, that shot? That didn't hit him in the neck. The bullet went to the other direction... he didn't get shot twice. Because the first bullet went towards the back of me. Because I took away the gun, up. And it was back and it was boom and then he charged at me. Then I dropped him down one time.



As I said, Henry David's side of the story ran that night along with what the police department said happened. Not too many days afterwards came the subpoenas and the court appearances, the bickering and the backbiting.

I'm going to summarize the events that followed as succinctly as possible. I was questioned by police the next day and in my statement I carefully kept out any references to who helped me arrange that interview with Hernandez. After all, the man was in jail when he called me and someone had to let him know that I was as interested in listening to his side of the story as he was in telling it. According to one homicide detective, that bit of information would be the thing the prosecutor would most want to know.



During my first court appearance that quickly became a topic for

debate.

"I need to know if this man, Brian Karem, was acting as an agent of the State. It makes a lot of difference in my investigation and my indicting of these folks. I need to know the information," Assistant District Attorney Beth Taylor said in court.



Needless to say, I think that is rubbish. As far as I know, only KMOL-TV pays my salary. I also know, from being at the crime scene, that there were witnesses to the shooting and material evidence that linked the two brothers to the slaying. I found it hard to believe that Taylor needed my source to indict the Hernandez brothers. (It also turned out later that she got an indictment without my source.) I asked her about that in court:

Brian: It is my understanding, from the information 1 received from the police department, which you should well have, and I am sure you already do, there were ... witnesses at the scene. Why would this information be needed by you?

Ms. Taylor: You don't tell me how to run my case.

Brian: Well, I'm asking.

Ms. Taylor: You don't ask what my information is. That is not your

job.



Of course, that is my job. In fact, asking people like Beth Taylor questions is what makes my job fun. Anyway, I get ahead of myself We were subpoenaed for tapes and notes- including our outtakes which everyone in television journalism considers the equivalent of notes.



We handed over the outtakes against my will. But, when it came down to notes the station management agreed with me- we could not turn them over because confidential sources were being protected. The management backed up their resolve with legal assistance. I had to protect those sources. I've said many times (and I do firmly believe) that all you have in this business is your credibility. If you break promises, if you're not a man of your word, then you have no more credibility than the chronic liar (You also won't get many exclusive stories, and in my case, my professional curiosity would rarely be satisfied).



But all of that aside, the deeper issue is the First Amendment.

Today, I find it in peril. A free press cannot really be free if you cannot obtain information. Many people are justifiably worried about going on the record in some instances. Although I don't like to use anonymous sources, they are sometimes necessary to the free flow of information. If those sources dry up because people are afraid I'll have to turn over their names in court, then freedom of the press means little- about as much as it means in Soviet Russia.



That idea should not be foreign to Mark Stevens or Gerald Goldstein. They are the defense lawyers for Henry David Hernandez and Julian Hernandez, respectively. More importantly, as far as I'm concerned, they also do a lot of work for the American Civil Liberties Union.



It was damn strange, to say the least, to find men who've so vociferously fought for the First Amendment, trying to put it aside in my case. In fact, Goldstein sounded so much like a prosecutor in the first hearing that at one point Judge Barlow even stopped to ask him if he was sure of what side he was on.



Stevens, though, was not without his bright spots. One of his assertions all along has been that the information I have could not be obtained from any other source- as if his client had suddenly become mute and couldn't tell him what he told me, or who passed him the note in jail with my name and telephone number on it. I tried to bring that up during court, much to Stevens' chagrin I'm sure:



Brian: Excuse me. May I ask a question at this point?

Barlow: Uh-huh.

Brian: You say we can't get it from any other source. The information I got was from your client. You have no greater access to your client than I do?

Mr. Goldstein: It is not my client.

Mr. Stevens: It is my client.

Brian: You have no greater access to your client than I do?

Mr. Stevens: You don't get to ask questions.

I guess the fact I asked the judge permission to ask Stevens a question meant nothing to him since I was found in contempt of court for refusing to turn over my notes. I submit Stevens should also be found in contempt of court for failing to answer my question.



The first hearing concluded on May 10th with me refusing to turn over my notes. The judge, as I already said, found me in civil contempt of court and sentenced me to six months in jail. He fined me too (adding insult to injury since we all know reporters are paid about as well as teachers). That night on television you probably saw me with handcuffs on, wearing my black pinstripe suit I believe (It had recently been repaired after the fiasco the day the Hernandez brothers were arraigned).



I got to go to jail, have my fingerprints taken along with my mug shot, and I got to sit and go through a lot of questions while the hookers in one of the jail cells beckoned for me. Luckily, I was taken up on the seventh floor in the security area where they keep the Mexican Mafia and Texas Syndicate. It's safer there. I stayed about two and a half hours in jail the first time, and on the following Friday, I stayed about five hours after Judge Barlow had a rehearing and I again respectfully declined to turn over my notes. The newspapers have had some fun with this. One front page columnist even managed two columns out of it, although he never once called and talked to me about it. I found that a "difficult, if fascinating, situation," to use his words.



"On the one hand, we don't like alleged cop killers," he said of print journalists. "On the other, we like TV reporters even less."

It certainly is nice to see that in the grand scheme of things, I fit in somewhere just under alleged cop killers. Oh well, at least I know where I stand.



That same newspaper also ran an analysis piece that devoted about eight column inches to my story. The reporter who wrote that dribble also never called to talk to me about it, and like the columnist, he never covered the story either. But I find it comforting he thought so much about it he had to analyze it.



At one point, the reporter who was the author of this fanciful and fabricated piece questioned whether I acted responsibly in airing the interview with Hernandez. I've already outlined the ethical and legitimate journalistic reasons why I went after the interview, so that need not be discussed again. The question I want answered from this reporter is if Henry David Hernandez had called him, would he have not done the story? Would his paper have refused to run the story?



Given the National Enquirer mentality that prevails at both local newspapers, the newspaper reporter's question is not only stupid, but hypocritical as well.

A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since I got that interview. I found that Judge Barlow thought the fight over my notes was as ludicrous as I believed it to be. I still don't like that he threw me in jail, but I found common ground with him just the same.



I also found common ground with Stevens and Goldstein and was relieved that they at least had ambivalent feelings about going after me. The one person I haven't talked to who had a principal role in this little theatre of the absurd production is Beth Taylor. I guess I should, but I hear she's a cat lover so I don't know if it's possible to find common ground with her.



The biggest revelation, of course, since that interview has been that Williams had been "speedballing," (taking cocaine and heroin) at the time of death-the same ugly drug combination that killed John Belushi. Hernandez's claims that Williams had "an attitude problem" and acted as if he wanted to "hit somebody and keep hitting them" certainly has to be seen in a new light. It also makes the interview with Hernandez more compelling and all that more important. It drives home something basic many of us, including myself, sometimes forget: whenever possible, a reporter must try to get both sides of the story.

Finally, since I first got that interview, I've grown even more sensitive to infringements on First Amendment rights, and I've sat and watched as politicians have wrapped themselves in the flag and denounced those who would otherwise desecrate it. I've also watched as politicians have threatened to slash funds to the National Endowment for the Arts because they don't like someone else's idea of art.



I'm not defending flag burners, or those artists who would urinate in a jar and call it art, but while I may disagree with what they have to say, I will defend to death their right to say it. That idea founded this country. It is why the First Amendment is first. If we continue to undermine it, we weaken the foundation on which this country was built.



It is not my intention to sit around and watch the whole house of cards tumble.



Author’s note: It hurts to see that 36 years later we are even worse off now than we were then.