Trump appeared on the South Lawn today and managed to accidentally make the case for why Iran might want to pursue nuclear weapons. He said Iran can't have nukes because they'd use them — then said North Korea has 57 nuclear weapons and he "gets along fine" with Kim Jong-un. Brian translated: if Iran got nukes, they might actually become friends of ours. Think about that.



Trump also did a free commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro from the South Lawn, credited them for the new grass, and mentioned they donated to his campaign. He said the grass is "very happy." Brian said he sounds like he's had some himself.



The one big beautiful ballroom is now a "military complex slash ballroom — the biggest in the world." Courts have told him he can't build it. He's still figuring out how to spin it. Brian noted the Pentagon already exists.



Darline Graham — Trump's hand-picked replacement for Lindsey Graham — was asked if Taiwan and the South China Sea are national security issues. She said she's "not informed on national security." She's running for the United States Senate. She also said 50 million people live in South Carolina. There are 5 million. Brian suggested a 10th grade history class and noted that MAGA math continues to be a problem.



Mike Johnson, while defending Trump's Iran policy, said the economy was "taking off like a rocket" before the Iran conflict started — making the most coherent argument yet for why the war was a mistake. Brian gave him unintentional credit.



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