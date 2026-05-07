The private/public Big Beautiful Ballroom

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/51The private/public Big Beautiful BallroomNow it's going to cost taxpayers a billionBrian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahMay 07, 202651ShareTrump grifts . . .we pay.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremDean ObeidallahWrites The Dean's Report by Dean Obeidallah SubscribeRecent PostsTrump is a proud pirate4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump conquers independent press17 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty (990)17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's minions are a huge problem18 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahPersonal gain drives Trump's support20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahBrian Karem on the latest horrible failure by corporate media in covering Trump 21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty! (991)May 5 • Brian J Karem