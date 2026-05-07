Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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The private/public Big Beautiful Ballroom

Now it's going to cost taxpayers a billion
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Dean Obeidallah's avatar
Brian J Karem and Dean Obeidallah
May 07, 2026

Trump grifts . . .we pay.

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