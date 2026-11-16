There is simply nothing as frustrating as watching a team destroy itself. At least when the Green Bay Packers beat themselves at Lambeau Field field against the Vikings this week (well, Kirk Cousins did have a great game and the Vikings defense was spectacular) the Green Bay coaching staff acknowledged that the fumbles, interceptions, bad snaps, missed field goals and dropped passes had something to do with it.

According to Trump it’s all the Democrats fault and everything the opponent did that was right was a “fraud” - even though the election victories the MAGA cult won’t admit happened, actually occurred in Red States where the Republicans controlled the elections. With no proof, no facts at their command and no care for what Americans are currently suffering through, the irresponsible Trump administration still can’t claim responsibility for anything it does or fails to do.

We can’t get our email. We’ve been grounded. We can’t get to our money. Maybe that’s the problem you should be dealing with instead of spending billions on your big beautiful ballroom, your giant pubic arch and that reflecting pool you drove through and ruined.

Just a thought. Read the room.