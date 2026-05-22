Donald Trump and his amazing technicolor grift coat is blowing into town and you too might take advantage of it.

Have you beat up cops? Did you smear fecal material on the walls of Congress? Did you steal a podium or break glass on January 6 in Washington D.C.?

Then you too can file a claim with Donald Trump’s new “anti-weaponization” fund and get paid by your federal government for boorish amateur criminal behavior you conducted against your federal government – when Trump was our president! Wrap your mind around that.

According to the one-page memo, probably originally written by Stephen Miller, the anti-weaponization fund was “created to hear and redress claims of Americans who suffered from lawfare and weaponization” defined as the “use of government power to target them for ‘improper and unlawful’ reasons.”

That’s a fairly broad brush. Under it I can definitely submit a claim since Trump took my press pass and I had to beat him in court three times to get him to stop his bullshit. So I’ve been harassed by lawfare and weaponization of the federal government because Trump can’t stand criticism. I mean, if you define lawfare under Trump’s terms, you can reach no other logical conclusion.

Trump sites himself as the source of the funds that will be dispersed due to him settling a lawsuit he filed as president against the government that he controls and whose actions he objected to that were taken while he was president.

If you can get your mind around that conundrum get ready for the other twist; as part of the settlement with the government he controls, the government must receive a formal apology from itself.

And some wonder why others think Trump is brilliant, while others wonder why you can’t recognize the man has gone insane.

There is a catch of course; the Fund’s distribution will fall on the narrow shoulders of a five-member board appointed by the Attorney General. As acting-AG Todd Blanche will make the appointments. As one of Trump’s many subpar personal lawyers, it is Blanche who gets to make the call who will get the funds. This man is out of his depths in a mud puddle, but the one thing of which you can be sure – no matter who Blanche appoints, it will be someone who will side with the mafia Don when he demands it.

The one-page memo is filled with other typical Trump vagueness and insipidness, but never lose track of the fact that Donald Trump has found a convoluted way to pay off criminals who rioted for him on January 6. A convicted felon and adjudicated rapist is paying off other criminals.

It is both insane and undeniably villainously brilliant – if your villain is a cartoon villain.

In reality? It’s just insanity.