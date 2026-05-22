Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
1h

This is the most corrupt plan the felon has ever made. His attempted coup on January 6 was clearly an invasion of our Capitol by thugs and goons representing the felon himself, supposedly trying to “stop the steal” of an election that Joe Biden won fair and square by more than 7 million votes.

It seems to me that any citizen who pays taxes should have ‘standing’ to sue for the defeat of this slush fund of taxpayer money.

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