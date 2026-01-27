Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

The Sociopath in Chief

Manipulative interaction that needs consequences
Brian J Karem
Jan 27, 2026

In this excerpt from “Just Ask the Question” Brian Karem and Dr. Jeffrey Grammer discuss the nature of lies in politics, particularly focusing on Donald Trump's approach to truth and deception. They explore the implications of political lies, the exhaustion factor in public discourse, and the role of journalism in holding power accountable. The discussion also touches on the importance of voter engagement, the influence of wealth in politics, and the need for authentic candidates who can resonate with the electorate. Ultimately, they emphasize the necessity of fighting for democratic norms and the importance of community involvement in the political process.

