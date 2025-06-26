And now for something completely different. This is the first chapter in a proposed novel about growing up in the South during the 60s and 70s. I’d love your thoughts on it, and if you like it, please consider being a paid subscriber to this page. All paid subscribers will get a free copy of the book once it is published.

I have learned silence from the talkative, toleration from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind; yet, strange I am ungrateful to those teachers

-Kahlil Gibran

Chapter 1

Let me eat cake . . .

When I was five-years-old mom and dad gave me a great gift.

I got to be on television as one of the kids on T-Bar-V. It was a local television kiddie show featuring a clown in bib overalls named Cactus. His older brother was a guy named Foster Brooks who had a career playing a drunk. Look it up.

The host was a singin’ guitar playin’ cowpoke named Randy Atcher. The show was a mix between Sesame Street (which didn’t exist at the time) and Saturday morning cartoons. The kids, who were all celebrating birthdays that week sat around and heard virtuous lessons about crossing the street after looking both ways, why bullying was a bad thing and how to be a good neighbor. Then we watched cartoons. Finally, we all lined up to tell Randy and Cactus what we wanted for our birthday. Kind of like Santa. I asked for a dog.

Afterward we all sang happy birthday as we sat around a beautiful cake. Then we got a slice.

Boy that cake looked good. But when I got up close to it, I recognized it was fake. It was made of plaster. The real cake they gave us was just some thinly sliced sheet cake purchased at a local bakery.

All my illusions were shattered. Just from that one incident. What appeared to be real wasn’t. That Christmas I refused to have my picture taken at the Mall with Santa Claus.

“He’s a phony,” I said. What five-year-old doesn’t believe in Santa Claus?

“He’s your son,” mom and dad said together.

My wife says, among other things, I have issues with authority.

She’s right. Ever since the fake cake incident, I’ve been skeptical about everything. You know that broke my heart. Fake cake.

My wife also tells me I’ve never resolved my dad’s death. He died just before my 10th birthday in the summer of 1970.

Dad was different. Many of the things he did of his own volition would be described as the actions of a “model citizen,” or worse, “a Christian gentleman.” He opened doors, literally and figuratively for everyone he met.

He, my mother, and his parents marched with Martin Luther King, volunteered for Bobby Kennedy and were huge local organizers in the Democratic Party. The governor, the mayor and both of our state’s U.S. Senators attended dad’s funeral.

He died while driving to the family law firm. Witnesses last saw my dark haired, handsome father moments before his 1969 Corvair suffered a blow out and the car flipped at 75 mph on a stretch of newly finished Interstate 64 near Cherokee Park. That car really was unsafe at any speed. They practically had to pour him into a closed coffin and I never saw my dad again. He died Wednesday, July 1, 1970. He had owned the car less than a year.

Just three days before he died, Mom and dad had been in Chicago defending a client who got arrested in a parade. Three days before that, Dad and I had gone to Cincinnati to see the Reds play in their last game at Crosley field. Johnny Bench blasted a homerun out of the park.

After the game dad introduced me to the “Big Red Machine” in the dugout. He knew most of the team. I got to shake hands with all of them. Pete Rose reminded me of John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Dad and I were both eldest sons and had a lot of similar interests. He introduced me to a love of football, fishing and baseball among other things. One of our mutual interests was fireworks. They were strictly illegal where I grew up, but dad always had a fireworks display for friends, family and neighbors every year.

He put on a big outdoor barbecue and treated his guests to a spectacular show. In 1969 he ended up with a big pile of “duds” afterward. Bobby Henley, one of my oldest friends, and, not coincidentally the first of my friends to face a near-death experience, did so after he decided to pour gasoline on the pile of “duds” in the driveway and coax them back to life. Dad jumped in and literally pulled Bobby from the fire before one of the skyrockets ignited, flew across the yard and struck dad in the chest as he carried Bobby to safety.

Dad’s shirt was made of Rayon (that’s plastic to you and me) that melted into dad’s chest leaving a large black streak, a hell of a scar and a great story that he told often before his death. Bobby? He told the story for years about how dad saved his life.

In the last weeks of June in 1970 dad spoke about staging a display that would eclipse the presidential fireworks display at the National Mall. Every year dad drove to Tennessee and purchased the fireworks legally, before returning with what became illegal contraband once he crossed the state line into Kentucky. Yeah. That’s right. “Smokey and The Bandit” but with fireworks instead of beer and a much shorter run. He usually drove there a day or two before Independence Day because he said that’s when he got the best deals.

He and his brother Ed always made the trip together. If you’ve ever seen Supernatural, they were Sam and Dean – without the monsters and ghosts. That year dad surprised me. “I know you like bottle rockets,” he said. “So, you want to come with me and your uncle Ed?”

Man, I thought I had arrived. A road trip with my dad and his brother and uncle Ed? What could be better?

“You know, I can’t wait until we can do this with my grandchildren,” dad said. I didn’t understand what he was talking about. My head was in the clouds. I was going on a road trip with my dad.

It never happened.

By the summer of 1975 he’d been gone for five years and at times I struggled hard to remember his voice and his mannerisms. Some days when I was outside playing basketball with our next-door neighbor Mark Gnadinger on the hoop which hung from his garage, I couldn’t even remember what dad sounded like.

“What’s up?” Mark asked one day. I guess I had a distant look in my eyes.

“Nothing. Just trying to remember some tangibles,” I said. I shot the ball from 15 feet. It bounced off the rim

“What the Hell are tangibles?” Mark laughed. For a second I wondered if he was laughing at my missed shot. I blinked.

I couldn’t remember how dad sounded. I was really losing him to the realm of myth. My dad wasn’t around and so he became “The Best” at everything. He was the Gold Standard. No one was a better coach, a better father, a better football player, nor was anyone as funny, intelligent or loving as my father. Who could argue? He was dead. Everyone had to take my word. Or, if not, I would routinely tell them to kiss my ass. I fuckin’ hated people.

But that’s not what was important about 1975. In the bigger picture the five-year anniversary of the loss of my father didn’t cause a ripple. There was so much going on that year.

It began for me at the end of April. I have an iconic image forever barbecued in my mind of the last helicopter leaving Vietnam and all of those who struggled to get out of Saigon before it fell. I remember seeing that picture in the newspaper and I thought of mom and dad. All of the protests. All of the letters written, and the people dad defended – some who fled to Canada; and my parents testifying before Congress and trying to help out all the families who lost sons, brothers, and spouses.

I remember I actually sighed and felt as if I could, for the first time in my life, hope for the future. That was a strange word for me when I was 15. Hope. I never had much hope - not for a future.

I was of a generation born and attached to the Vietnam War. I couldn’t remember a time in my life when it wasn’t on the front page. It was a seemingly never-ending war which destroyed all of our hopes and kept all of us late baby boomers scared that we would be called to serve and die in a jungle 10,000 miles away doing a mission that Asian boys were better off doing. Plus, with my dad already dead, I was sure I was going to be joining him shortly.

The fear was palpable, and the energy drain was immense. When I was a very small child my mom and dad worried about a nuclear war with the Soviet Union and haunted me with tales of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Add to the fear of nuclear Armageddon the body count we watched every night on the news from Southeast Asia and you may realize how hope was a foreign emotion for me and a lot of other kids. Fear? That we understood.

Nothing drove that fear home more than when the teenager who lived next door disappeared in 1968, with parts of him left overseas forever. His death changed the neighborhood. Even the “My country love it or leave it” neighbors changed after 1968.

But who cares, right? No use crying about shit you can’t control. What you want to know about is the thing in 1975. That summer. I was listening to the Allman brothers, sounds of sweet “Melissa” floating through my head while I went fishing with Paul McCartney’s “Listen to What the Man Said,” “Band on the Run”, and “Junior’s Farm”. All of that was forever playing on my little black portable radio along with “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen.

My hair was nearly shoulder length. I spent lazy afternoons dreaming of fall football and wishing I were old enough to drive. I was listening to E.G. Marshall and Radio Mystery Theater at night on my portable radio, and rock n’ roll by day. Suddenly freed from the fear of dying in the jungle, I spent idle days in the warm sun with a cool breeze blowing as I read Hunter S. Thompson – one of my dad’s boyhood friends who became famous.

I also strolled around town wearing my red Converse canvas tennis shoes while sporting bright colored tank tops along with frayed blue jean shorts. Everyone in my neighborhood either looked like Joey Ramone or Sly Stone. We were everyday people.

That May I had been to the Derby for the first time since my dad died. I’ll never forget who won that year – Foolish Pleasure. I was convinced he would be another Secretariat, but I lost my small savings on that foolish pleasure.

After school let out for the summer, I had nothing to do. I was 14-years-old soon to be 15 and I was bored and lonely, so I decided to spend the time doing one of the things Dad and I loved to do – fishing. My mom had bought me one of those Popeil Pocket Fisherman poles, and since I had a bicycle and there were some stocked lakes not too far away, I’d cruise down Taylorsville Road on my dark blue 10-speed Schwinn Continental bicycle and relax. The bicycle was my gift to myself after months of working a paper route.

I thought I was a loner. I had two younger sisters and a younger brother, but they were much younger it seemed to me at the time, and we just weren’t that close. I called them the “Three Stooges”.

When I could, I took off by myself and rode my bicycle some five miles outside of town to a dozen or so stocked lakes on a nice, wooded, park out in the middle of nowhere - the kind of place that charged you a buck to fish all day long and haul out what you could. It was called “Lake LaClara” for what reason, I have no idea.

It was a lousy place to fish to tell you the truth. I don’t ever remember hauling out more than a handful of scrawny bluegill, but I liked spending the time out in the country sitting on the bank of the lake, listening to music on my little battery-powered radio, occasionally reading and sipping from a cold bottle of Coca-Cola and not having a care in the world about anything.

My biggest worry was if I heard music I didn’t like on the radio. That Summer Captain and Tennille had their big hit that I couldn’t stand. It wouldn’t be until around Christmas time that I could hear Bohemian Rhapsody.

Sometimes I would just nap and listen to the breeze or the quiet murmur of voices from other fishermen. Occasionally small wind-whipped waves would land gently against the shore. It was usually very quiet and comforting.

When I went there in the late spring, after the lake opened, it would be comfortably warm in the afternoon, while it got crisp and cool as the sun went down. There were honeysuckle and raspberry bushes and the place always smelled very nice.

One early-summer day I was sitting out at the lake listening to WAKY radio and while disc jockey Johnny Randolph or Woody Stiles or Coyote Calhoun talked about Paul McCartney or the Rolling Stones, I was thinking about my dad.

Again.

I was thinking about how he smelled. His laugh. He used to tell me all the time that he couldn’t wait until I was old enough to drive so he could teach me. He couldn’t wait until I was old enough to shave. He wanted to meet my girlfriends, be pals with my future wife. I wanted, more than anything, to make him proud of me.

One of my first real long memories of early childhood was holding my dad’s hand as he walked me across the street. I remember thinking how big and strong he was and how comfortably safe I felt whenever he was around. I wanted to invent a time machine so I could warn dad about his automobile accident. I wondered if he would like me now. I – like every teenager before and after me – wondered “Why me?”

Five years without my dad had fucked me up pretty good.

I would come home and mom would be hunkered down around her makeup mirror, applying her sixth coat of varnish and powder, always – it seemed – getting ready to go out with her friends or some unsuspecting male who thought he was going to get lucky. I mean, I know she cried when dad died, but five years later she was dating a lot of different men. I didn’t like it. I never liked any of mom’s boyfriends. One of them, in the few weeks he spent with her, consistently told me how lucky I was to have a great looking mother. Now how do you respond to that? He’d say it about fifteen times in five minutes when he came over to pick her up when they went out. It made me sick. Another one told me she looked like Jane Fonda in Barbarella. Mom did look like Jane Fonda. They dressed the same, spoke the same, and acted the same. That’s why I could never get excited about Jane Fonda. When people told me she did a nude scene, then I couldn’t watch the movie. Who wants to see their mother naked?

That’s a whole other bunch of issues for the shrinks.

***

As I was fishing that fine summer day, I was in a fog. I watched the tall grass dancing in the wind and dozed off listening to radio reports about the Apollo/Soyuz astronauts. The first international space mission. The two world powers, locked in an arms race that fueled the fears of nuclear annihilation across the planet since the end of World War II met together in peace in the final frontier of space. It was the culmination of détente. Deke Slayton, one of the original Mercury Seven astronauts made that trip. Suddenly, I had dreams of being Captain Kirk.

I woke and something caught my eye. I turned down the radio and then looked at the small lake where my bobber had apparently remained motionless for about an hour. Why I turned my head at that precise moment, I couldn’t have told you then and I’m not sure now. The bobber hadn’t changed position. Something just caught my eye. When I turned my head, I knew what it was – or more precisely “who.”

I saw her.

Thunderbolt.

Ooga Ooga Oooga Chaka. Just ask Blue Swede. I was hooked on a feeling. I can’t explain it any other way. I’d never felt anything like this for a girl before. I barely recognized my carnal desires. I’ll just say that when I was 15 I was pretty damn innocent. I had also been raised by my mom and my grandmother – so I had a very healthy respect for girls – or a fear of them. I thought they were smarter, prettier and stronger than most guys. And my mom and grandma were pretty tough.

Me? I was interested in football, space, guitars and making millions of dollars – not necessarily in that order. I figured along the way I’d pick up a wife and a few kids, but it was an abstract thought, kind of like, “Oh, yeah. I think I’ll get a puppy too.”

When I first saw her, she wore tattered blue-jean shorts, stringy black hair in an Afro, and as my dad used to say, “A big ole’ smile.” Maybe that’s what caught my eye. The faded pink halter-top that allowed you to see her darkly tan belly button helped put a “big ole’ smile” on my face too. She also had a little faded bruise on her cheek, which gave her a little girl quality for some reason. She said she got it while roller-skating, and I thought that was cute too. She was something. I saw a cute Tomboy. That was my type. Ginger or Marianne? Definitely Marianne.

Needless to say, the fishing and daydreaming stopped when I met her.

“What’s the attraction?” She asked as she saw me eyeing my bobber in the water.

“Huh?” I said. I was never at a loss for words.

“Why do you fish? Seems cruel to reward a creature with death for merely trying to get something to eat.”

“Well, I throw them back.”

“So, you like to play God?” She asked demurely.

“Actually, I like to read and listen to the radio,” I explained as I held up my book and pointed to my radio.

She nodded. “Ahh. An intellectual,” she said.

“Huh? I replied. I had exhausted all my witty repartee.

She laughed and pointing at my Coke, asked for a sip and I gladly handed over the bottle.

“I’m Jim,” I said as I handed her the coke.

“Jim or James?” She asked.

“Whatever you like,” I responded.

“Okay Jimmy. My name is Pamela Jane,” she explained. “But my mom calls me P.J. and you can call me Jane.”

Me Tarzan. You Jane. We exchanged vital information, and when I told her I had just celebrated my 15th birthday, she thought I was lying because I was big and tall for my age. She was already 16 and she looked a lot more mature than the girls in my neighborhood.

While she told me her mom called her “P.J.” She neglected to add that nobody else did. I would’ve called her anything to just spend a couple of extra moments with her. I met her mom that day. They’d come to the lake together. Her mom called it therapeutic. I liked her mom.

My mother couldn’t give a flip about the lake, didn’t care why I liked to go fishing and spent as little time in that environment as possible. In fact, I’m pretty sure mom took great pains to never spend any time outside – if she could avoid it. Her well-manicured look, her spotless clothes and her haughty demeanor were meant to radiate a sense of class, but to me it always seemed brittle and fragile. I think if she spent any time outside a stiff wind would blow away the veneer and expose the façade – or maybe I’m being dramatic.

Soon my life became “Fun with Jim and Jane.” We’d see each other twice a week. We’d meet at Bashford Manor Mall, and on Saturdays at Lake LaClara. It was fun exploring the countryside. Once we got talking we could end anywhere. I remember once walking into a big cornfield. I had never been in a large cornfield before. I don’t think she had either. We played hide n’ seek in the tall corn. When we got bored, we stopped and grabbed an ear of corn off the stalk, shucked it and ate it right there. Man, she could make eating an unripe ear of corn look good.

There were so many firsts with her. She was the first person I ever joined skinny-dipping. Now, that was a lot of fun. We didn’t want to get our clothes wet, but she said we had to jump in one of the lakes because we were so hot and sticky from the cornfield. We had corn silk and pollen and dust all over us – not to mention little pieces of corn. The next thing you know, while I’m thinking about snakes and such – and worried if any adults were watching (especially her mother), she stripped her clothes off and yelled for me to jump in with her. Did not have to tell me twice. We didn’t do anything - didn’t have too. It was just real cool being naked together and taking a swim. What a rush. Okay, I touched her wet breast, but that was a fleeting, accidental, touch as we were putting our clothes back on. She smiled and I felt warm all over. We didn’t do anything else. We didn’t even kiss that day. All right I was a geek and a nerd.

I know that sounds like crap. But it’s true. I mean just seeing her naked, I later found out, was better than actual sex with some girls. You’re going to have to trust me on that one unless you’ve dated a girl other guys nicknamed “Flounder.”

Naturally Annie and Lynn, my two younger sisters at first didn’t like her. She wasn’t from our neighborhood and she took up a lot of my time. My little sisters thought she was cancer in a halter-top. My brother could not have cared less. He was fine as long as he had a basketball game to listen to or a baseball game to watch. His indifference and my sisters’ intolerance were also part of the attraction. I didn’t have to share Jane with the family.

The first time I got high was with her. I never told anyone that before.

She snuck a cigarette from a pack of Kools her cousin had.

What we didn’t know is that Jane’s cousin Ray had taken the tobacco out of the cigarette and artfully stuffed it with the evil weed cannabis sativa. I was so stupid, I didn’t figure it out until we both had the munchies. That’s how damn naïve I was. I’m pretty sure she knew what she was doing.

Right in the middle of a big kiss she said, “Jimmy, I’m really hungry.”

“Yeah, me too,” I said.

We were still kissing. “Well, what do you wanna do?” She asked me.

I was still kissing her. “How about some White Castles?”

“Beagle burgers?” She grinned.

And just like that we were on our way to get some White Castles. It took me 10 minutes to get there with her riding on the handlebars of my bicycle. I don’t remember where her mother was. I just remember pedaling down the side of the road with a pretty girl on the handlebars of my Schwinn 10 speed bicycle. And we stopped making out to get some White Castles? What the fuck?

I’ll take “Somebody Stoned” for a thousand Alex.

It was a great summer.

I hated it when school started that fall.