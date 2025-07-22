Chapter Five

Or, some kind of Jesuit, junior monk camp

When mom got upset at me, which was quite a bit, she’d go into her room and lock the door. She had our telephone in her bedroom and the television set, so she had outside world connections. I had the run of the house, but was stuck caring for the stooges.

Usually, I would just go into my room and read, or listen to the radio. Patrick shared a room with me, but I would kick him out and make him sleep on the couch and then use his small twin bed for whatever purposes I deemed appropriate.

After my verbal joust with mom, that’s exactly what I did. I went into my room and listened to Coyote Calhoun and locked the door while out in the living room I could hear the stooges watching television - the greatest baby sitter. Funny the things you remember from childhood. WAKY radio. Coyote Calhoun, Woody Styles, Johnny Randolph and the Duke, Bill Bailey, WAKY’s morning D.J. – who was a shock jock long before anyone ever heard of Howard Stern. Oh yeah. And I remember the Ramones. Bailey would play “Blitzkrieg Bop” every morning when that song was first released. He said it reminded him of his childhood. When he played “Only Women Bleed” by Alice Cooper he asked – on the air – if it was a commercial for a feminine hygiene product. When he played “Walk this Way” by Aerosmith he said the tampon the woman had bought because “Only Women Bleed” had made her “Walk this Way.” Yeah. It was the 70s. Watch WKRP in Cincinnati if you doubt me. That was a fairly accurate portrayal of 70s radio – at least where I was from. In fact, I think one episode about Dr. Johnny Fever and the “drunk test” was lifted from an on-air stunt with Bill Bailey.

Everyone has a favorite story about Bailey. There was, for example, the only time that anyone could ever remember him speechless – the time someone brought Miss Nude Universe into the disc jockey booth, naked – just to see what he would do.

The most famous story about him was when Bailey got upset because the city police had towed his car. The city had turned a major downtown street into a pedestrian mall and parking for those who worked in the area became problematic. Bailey, as the morning D.J. on the most popular radio station in town routinely took advantage of that fact to park in the downtown alley behind the radio station. At first, the cops respected his celebrity status and he just got “warning” tickets about moving his car. When that failed, they towed him. Bailey really got cranked up about that and called the cops a bunch of pigs, assholes and assorted other tidbits – he was especially astute about questioning their parentage. The thing is he did that live – on the air. The station manager immediately suspended him.

That lasted a day. The next morning he showed up to apologize for his previous day’s behavior. “You know they’re making me do this folks,” was how he began his on-air apology. I remember laughing non-stop because no sooner had he started to apologize then he worked himself into another apoplectic fit expanding on his tirade against the cops from the day before. I think they only suspended him for a week.

The 70s were a unique time – post Beatles and prior to Ronald Reagan. It was an era of yellow smiley faces on t-shirts, flare cut pants, big ties, platform shoes and multi-colored outfits. And it seemed like everyone, even white people, had Afro haircuts.

“Good Times”, “Sanford and Son,” and “The Jeffersons” brought African-American culture mainstream – that means white people watched those shows too. Everyone also made fun of bigots while watching Archie Bunker, even as bigotry flourished. Then there was the psychedelic Friday night ABC lineup; Brady Bunch, Partridge Family, Room 222, The Odd Couple and Love American Style.

Comedy was different too. George Carlin taught us the seven dirty words and Richard Pryor taught us how to laugh at everything – even and especially hatred.

Mom really liked Richard Pryor.

I saw him on an episode of “The Partridge Family” right after dad died. I think he played a nightclub owner with Lou Gossett jr. Then, I remember him on Saturday Night Live, when he hosted it about two weeks before Christmas in 1975. He was hilarious. I loved the skit he did about the Exorcist (“Nobody says nothin’ about my momma,”) along with my all-time favorite comedy sketch with him and Chevy Chase.

You have to see it to understand, and I’m not going to go into it, but it was a sketch where Pryor has to take a word association test administered to him by Chevy Chase. You probably can’t even air it on television now, but I saw it live and it was one of the few times that year when mom and I shared a laugh.

***

