Chapter VIII

You think too much

When I was a kid Kindergarten wasn’t mandatory, although I went and that’s where I had a very memorable paste eating incident with Bobby Henley. Suffice it to say he ate the paste and I didn’t. But Kindergarten? That didn’t really seem like school. It was more like an extended play time with friends spent finger painting -which I personally found very thrilling and deliciously gooey.

By the time I got into first grade mom already taught me to read and do arithmetic. She told me first grade was going to be even more fun than Kindergarten. “You’re going to learn so much,” she said. That appealed to me.

I was so happy to go to school that fall that I walked into class on the first day with a big grin on my face. I was a bit chagrined and to be quite honest, terrified, after I got there. I walked into the room and there were 28 kids in that classroom and all of them were crying.

I mean all of them. Not 10, not 15, but everyone in that room was crying – except me. As my mother ushered me to my assigned seat, complete with a nametag pinned to my shirt with a picture of an oriole on it, I was terrified. What did these kids know that I didn’t? Were we to be slowly tortured after our parents left us? Fed poison? Beaten? Harnessed to plows and used as human chattel? I didn’t know, but as I looked around at all of those faces in such misery and for no apparent reason, I began to wonder what the hell mom had prepared me for – waterboarding?

Then I saw Mrs. Simms, our first-grade teacher. She looked like Mrs. Santa Claus in the old Rudolph Christmas special. She had white hair, wore pearls and looked like she’d been teaching for about a hundred years. Turns out she’d only been teaching since the Harding administration. I relaxed. Mom was right. I still don’t know what the other kids were crying about.

About the worst thing Mrs. Simms ever did when a kid misbehaved was stick him or her in a chair at the front of the class and make them look at a sign that said “Think”. She called it her “thinking chair.” Compared to Mr. Frisch’s meat spatula of my high school years, Mrs. Simms’ “thinking chair” was a breeze.

Mom’s influence definitely made me a different kid, some even would say strange, but I don’t care. One time I was talking to my mom about something I swore kept happening to me. I could sit and look at my hand when I was little, you know just sit and stare at it. I’d look at it and imagine myself at 85 years-old looking at my hand and seeing what it would look like. I mean I didn’t really imagine what it would look like, I just would look at it and suddenly I’d see what my hand and my whole arm looked like and I was 85-years-old. Sounds weird, right? I’d do that with other people too. I could look at someone walking down the street and if they were old, I could see them as they were when they were very young. I would see an 85-year-old man walking down the street and then see him in a pair of short pants playing baseball or basketball or whatever. Little kids too. I could see them drooling on their mother or father and see them at 85 or 90 drooling on their grandsons and grand daughters. Sometimes though, I couldn’t see them as older and I was convinced those were people who died young.

Now most parents would probably take a kid in to the doctor today for that kind of thinking and get a prescription for Prozac, Ritalin or more likely an anti-psychotic, but mom took me aside and talked to me about it – not my dad. And the funny thing was that mom didn’t make me feel weird about it at all. She told me she used to do the same thing when she was a kid. Mom told me it was because I was basically proving that time didn’t exist and at that time I had no idea what she meant.

Dad and I were, when I was younger, mom’s biggest fans. She got an album by Michelle Lee, “L. David Sloane,” and would love to lip sync to every song on that album. She’d put on her go-go boots and an outfit that resembled Lee’s on the album cover, often with a Jackie Kennedy hat, and play the whole album, lip synching to “Spooky”, “Can’t take my eyes off of you,” “Kiss Me Goodbye”, “I didn’t come to New York to meet a guy from my home town”, “Do you Know the way to San Jose”, and of course the titular “L. David Sloane.”

I remember many a night after she began entertaining us, her and dad would end up in an embrace right around the time she started “Can’t take my eyes off of you”. Dad would sing “I want to hold you so much,” and she’d said, “Not in front of the boy,” with a giggle.

I know they loved each other. Mom was kind of a free spirit, to tell you the truth. She believed in extraterrestrials and all that stuff. She swore on more than one occasion that she saw a UFO. She loved “E.T” and “Close Encounters” and of course the summer before my sophomore year she went with me to see “Jaws,” a few weeks before she turned over movie duties to my Big Brother Scott.

I had just starting hanging around with Jane and Mom was trying to keep me close, so she took me to the Showcase Cinemas on Bardstown Road to watch the world’s first Summer Blockbuster. Who knew? All I know is that she was a great embarrassment to a 15-year-old boy who had no desire to go the movies with his mother. When Ben Gardner’s head popped out of the bottom of his boat she screamed louder that anybody. I was convinced my mom was the reason Matt Hopper dropped the shark’s tooth. Hey, she was a lot of fun, my mom. You know – no public displays of emotion.

I remembered that scream because I think she used it on me at least fifteen times that school year. Since she did the morning show on Saturday and was “plugged-in” (her words) to what was going on around the world, she told me that it was “very dangerous” to go to school and she screamed at me to be extra careful, “because I do know what I’m talking about young man.”

“Mom, you interview dogs and pet owners and you go to fairs. You don’t do news,” I said. “Give me a break.”

“Young man, you are going to be careful. This is not a debate. I don’t want to have to come over to that school and deal with another one of your problems.”

“That’s what it is. You don’t want to deal with it. You don’t care about me,” I said defensively. “It’s all about you.”

She just waved her hand at me and walked away.

That week had been absolutely nothing short of Hell. Don’t take my word for it. Read the newspapers.