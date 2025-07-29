Chapter VI

They laughed at the Edsel

One of the benefits of being a sophomore at my high school was the splendid opportunities for socialization offered by collecting leaves for a semester science project. Your assignment, whether you wanted it or not was to find samples of leaves, seeds and fruit from local trees, identify them and submit a written report on the diversity of life in our immediate habitat.

A lot of girls asked for my help and that led to long walks in the woods gathering leaves. The conversations varied, but the company was pleasant. I also didn’t discriminate, I’d help guys out too. I got a kick out of it.

Bobby Henley and I found, as we looked for leaves, that we could recite without too much trouble five minutes of solid euphemisms for masturbation. Loping your mule, greasing your flag pole and racing your car were among the more visually memorable. Bobby also told a middle-act’s worth of funny, dirty jokes while arguing over pin oak leaves.

But Jane was the best of both worlds. She could tell a dirty joke better than Bobby and she looked better than anyone else I spent time with. We took a Sunday morning walk through Cherokee park. No one knows the gypsy’s name. Sweet Melissa was playing on the portable radio. Steam rising over the hill. A slight breeze gives you a whisper of Winter that will never let you go. But I know I won’t stay without Jane.

We had our school jackets on. She was laughing. Most of the leaves in the park belonged to a variety of oak. From previous forays into the area I also knew of maples, beeches, crab apple, magnolias, a few evergreens and one beautifully large chestnut tree. By collecting leaves with so many other people, I came to find that the local flora in the area was more diverse than the human population.

The conversation got interesting when Jane asked me how many people I’d helped with leaf collections.

“Probably a dozen,” I said.

“What’s in it for you?” she asked slyly.

“A walk in the woods?” I had no idea what she was on about.

“Nothing else?” She laughed.

I couldn’t see what one thing had to do with the other, and decided not to press the issue. Instead, I concentrated on the leaves. “I mean walking and looking for leaves is fun,” I said.

“Okay,” Jane said evenly. “This a silver maple?” She held up a leaf.

“No. You have one anyway. That’s a pin oak and you’ve got one of those too.” I replied.

“Well, it is a nice walk in the woods,” Jane smiled.

“Three quarters. . .” I said.

I turned to look at her and she held up four fingers and tossed a quarter at me.

“What do you think is heaven?” She asked suddenly.

“Sacking the quarterback for a huge loss?” I smiled.

She smiled. “Paper Mache on a cold, rainy afternoon.”

“What?” I was lost.

“Out on the road to Shambala,” she sang.

“If you return me to my home port I will kiss you mother earth,” I replied.

We weren’t necessarily making sense if you didn’t know our shorthand.

She ran for the nearby creek. We stopped near where the stream runs into a bridge, beyond which stood a bronze statue of Daniel Boone. The creek nearby gurgled as water washed over the rocks. You could hear jays, squirrels, black birds and several song birds. Great morning. The woods smelled sweet and wet, and it was comfortably cool.

“What if we couldn’t see each other anymore?” She asked while she held my hand and we walked by the creek.

I shook my head. “Come on. Not going to happen. I won’t let my mom or yours . . .”

“No. What if we never met? What if your mom gets a great television job in a bigger city? What if something occurred beyond our control and we couldn’t see each other for awhile?” She said.

“Or ever?” I countered.

“Or ever.” She nodded.

What thoughts. “Well, miss three quarters, you tell me,” I replied with a faint smile as I kissed her cheek. I didn’t think anything was beyond our shared control.

She smiled and looked right at me. “I love you.”

It was the first time she said it. I answered without hesitation. “I love you too.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but that won’t change,” she explained.

“Same here,” I said.

“Hopeless romantic aren’t you?” She smiled.

“You tell dirty jokes. I tackle quarterbacks. It’s a win-win.”

“Well, that goes without saying,” she smiled.

***