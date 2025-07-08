Chapter 3

It began on a Saturday morning – a very special time in my life before I was a teen. Cartoons ran all morning long. Scooby Doo. Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner hour, Johnny Quest and the original Space Ghost. I avoided “Everything’s Archie.”

When I was younger there was nothing like waking up, grabbing a box of Lucky Charms (They’re magically delicious), a bowl and the cold glass of milk the milkman left you that morning (in a glass bottle no less) on your front porch and sitting down to watch violent, animated fun.

I have a lifelong appreciation for Bugs Bunny. My favorite Seinfeld episode was the one when Elaine claimed that Jerry’s entire knowledge of operas came from a Bugs Bunny cartoon. That was me. I had no idea what the “Barber of Seville” was until I saw Bugs perform it.

That particular Saturday my ritual was interrupted by a ringing phone. Pop answered it and almost immediately I knew something was wrong. I watch dad nod a couple of times, say a few things like, “Where?” and “Right now?” and then the one that got me interested was, “How serious?”

It was the way he said it. Too calm. He hung up the phone and then turned and looked at me.

“Get your things. We have to go out.”

“What?”

“You heard me.”

“I just got my breakfast,” I said. “Johnny Quest is starting.” I didn’t want to go anywhere.

“What did I just say?” Dad said it without emotion.

That’s all it took. You didn’t argue with dad. It was early Saturday, mom was with the stooges, and dad was watching me – so I went where he went.

I got in the car and the old man didn’t say a word. About fifteen minutes into the ride, I realized we were headed into a real working-class neighborhood. I mean the type with shotgun shacks and small little yards. You know the neighborhoods. They’re prolific across the south; lots of bricks and windows and doors that desperately need paint, not to mention rusting fences and garbage in the yards that were smaller than the rusted, garbage-laden sheds that occupied many of the lots. No grass, just hard dirt inhabited by scrawny, underfed dogs and the occasional “Falls City” beer can. No air conditioning, just fans and open windows. It just wasn’t pretty. Why wouldn’t you paint your door?

“Dad,” I asked, “where are we going?”

He just looked at me. “I’m going to see a dear friend,” he said.

The whole neighborhood had an acrid, bitter odor about it. They called it Rubbertown or Smoketown, or something like that. It was home to the city’s garbage incinerator and brewery. My gag reflex kicked in as we drove down the street and I kept thinking why in God’s name would you want to live there?

Dad drove that wood-paneled station wagon of ours right up to this horrible looking house. The station wagon had been Mom’s idea. I thought the car was a piece of crap – though it came in handy when we wanted to go to the drive-in movies. And it was like a Mercedes compared to the neighborhood and the house we drove up to. I mean I’m pretty sure our car cost more than that shack.

“You stay here,” Dad said as we pulled up and stopped at the house. Excellent idea I thought. I nodded and he got out. Who was I to argue?

The next thing I know this guy comes out of the house. I mean, I guess he was a man. At first I thought he was a flannel-clothed Big Foot. Dad didn’t even knock or ring the bell, so the guy was expecting him. He gave dad a hug and a big smile. Dad looked a little pained, but happy to see him. Then they started talking. I guess I wasn’t in the car more than about a minute or two when Dad came back and hopped in.

I didn’t have the nerve to say anything.

He just looked at me. “One more stop to make,” he said and started driving. He didn’t tell me where. But, soon I figured we were going downtown. We drove down Jefferson Street and right through the middle of town. Soon we were at the courthouse and the new jail.

I remember that jail really well. Lots of publicity when it opened. It was a new type of jail. The newspapers and television stations told us that our city and county governments were very proud of the new jail built on “evolving” thought. It was on top of the courthouse, some seven floors up and didn’t need bars in the windows. It had unbreakable windows.

A month later someone broke the unbreakable windows of the jail and had themselves an old-fashioned Arlo Guthrie escape by tying bed sheets together and lowering themselves seven floors down to the street below. Arlo would be proud. I guess those guys were worried about the 27 eight by 10 color glossy pictures to be used as evidence against them.

The county installed bars over the windows of the “New Jail” a few days later.

I remember one of the members of the Board of Aldermen (our city council) decried the installation of the bars as “ruining the esthetics” of downtown. Dad said it improved it.

“What are we doing here?” I said as we pulled into the visitors’ lot.

“A guy I played ball with got thrown in jail and I’m going to bail him out.” Dad said it as matter-of-factly as he would say the sun rises in the east.

“Why you?” I didn’t understand.

“Well, his family doesn’t have a lot of money. I’m a lawyer son. It’s what I do.” Dad was always doing stuff like that.

“He played with the Packers?” I asked.

“No son. We played high school ball together.” He smiled.

“Why’s he in jail?” I had a bunch of questions and dad just kept smiling as I asked them.

“He got into a fight down in the West End.” He said quiet.

“The West End?” I figured he was black.

“Come on,” was all dad said.

“I don’t wanna.” I really didn’t.

“You can’t stay here,” he said. “This could take a while.” The look he gave me told me there was to be no further discussion, so I shut up and got out of the car.

We walked into the reception area of the jail which was decorated in early neon light. It was also very busy and maybe it was me, but it seemed like no one wanted to be in that room. The people behind the counter looked all spent and played out. It was early on a Saturday morning and everybody looked like zombies. Everything looked either yellow, or brown. The walls. The floors. Even the people. I think the place was early Middle Ages. The décor sure reminded me of a medieval dungeon.

The procedure was easy enough. Dad, as an attorney, could sign his friend, by the name of Allen Amburgey, out on a bond. Dad took responsibility for his friend, promising to pay $10,000 to the court if Mr. Amburgey didn’t make his court date. Bonding companies do this all the time and charge about 10 percent or more of the bond as their fee. Dad did it without expecting a penny. I’ll say this; in all the times he ever did it, he never had one client skip on him.

It all took about an hour, and then a big yellow, metal door clicked open and out stepped Mr. Allen Amburgey. You could tell right away he was a former football player. He wasn’t black. He was white, with thick, ugly, greasy yellow hair. He had lineman written all over him. He was thick in the neck and had big, beefy arms with that ambling walk of a lineman that just said, “Fuck you” to everybody.

I was always prejudiced I have to admit, against linemen. All of those I knew were none too bright. One defensive tackle I knew later in college was one of those guys who’d snap towels against your ass all the time. I hated him. He also told me once that he didn’t like gay people, but he always defended his little sister who was a lesbian. “She’s not gay. She’s a lesbian,” he said on numerous occasions. You would not believe the number of people he could confuse into silence with that statement.

Then there was Johnnie Hightower, dad’s friend from the old neighborhood. He was an offensive guard in high school and college who went on to a stellar career in pseudo-police work. His entire diet consisted of baloney and mayonnaise sandwiches on white bread. Breakfast, lunch and dinner – with a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer as a chaser for lunch and dinner. He barely passed high school, once fell off his front porch trying to prove he could fly (don’t ask, but he was sober), and he firmly believed that the world was flat and that Lindbergh had never flown across the Atlantic. “They made that shit up,” he often claimed. He never could pass the test to make it onto the police force, but worked a steady variety of security guard positions for about 20 years until he took a crowbar on a glancing blow to the right side of his head in a robbery. After that he used to drool a lot and could barely make out a coherent sentence. His own brother used to say the crowbar had been an improvement on Johnnie’s personality.

Allen Amburgey had that look about him. He came out and had a big old Southern boy grin on his face. He was a redneck. His greasy hair was styled for “Business in the front and party in the back;” the mullet. Where I grew up that hairdo was a calling card for rednecks. Once I saw him, I realized that the sasquatch we met in Rubbertown was either a brother, father or some close relative. They even wore the same brown flannel shirts.

I usually loved it when dad and I got time together, even if I missed cartoons, but the car ride back to Allen’s house was torture. He began talking about high school football, and then about the circumstances which led to his arrest. When dad introduced us, Allen called me “little man” as in “Hey little man, glad to meet you.” Then he promptly turned and ignored me as he began talking business to dad.

“Man, Paulie, you wouldn’t believe the shit. Man, it just ain’t right. What the hell is this world coming to?” Allen asked my dad from the passenger side seat.

The guy used “Man” all the time and flicked at his long locks when he talked. He reminded me of a beefed-up Joe Cocker with a Southern accent. I didn’t like how he called my Dad “Paulie”. I liked it even less when he called dad an “AAAY Rab” or Camel Jockey. Dad never took offense, or never appeared to, but I did. A lot of people thought we were Muslims, or after Cassius Clay became Muhammad Ali, many thought we were members of the “Nation of Islam.”

I was routinely called “greaser,” which I thought was a guy who worked the oil and lube rack at the local gas station when I was growing up. “Ginzo” was a real funny one. I remember years later watching Bruce Willis in “Hudson Hawk”. He meets Andie McDowell at a restaurant in Rome called “Ginzo’s”. I wish dad could’ve seen that movie. He would’ve gotten a kick out of it.

Dad shook me out of my wool gathering with a pointed question to Allen.

“Allen, how did you find yourself in the West End during a protest and how did you get involved in a fight?”

“Man, Paulie, I wanna thank you again for getting me out . . .,” Allen started. He didn’t finish.

“I appreciate it Allen,” Dad said cutting him off. “But what were you doing in the West End on a Friday night?”

“Man, okay Paulie it wasn’t anything like that.”

“Like what?” Dad asked. “Like you picked a fight for no reason? Like that?”

Allen shook his head. “No,” he said. “It was yesterday afternoon about six. Big Jim, the delivery guy calls in sick, so old man Donaldson, he tells me I gotta deliver the freezer back to this butcher shop in the West End. I tell him, ‘Man, I fix these bitches, I don’t drive them,’ to which he tells me I gotta deliver it or find a new job because Big Jim’s sick and the damn thing has to be delivered before the end of business Friday. I have no idea why.”

Dad nodded. “So that explains why you were in the West End. You were there delivering a repaired freezer to a business, correct?”

“Man, that’s what I’m telling you. Totally legitimate,” says Allen. “We do a lot of repair work on freezers for restaurants. This one had to be taken to the shop. It was an ice maker. They had a loaner while we fixed theirs and we were swapping out. Okay. It wasn’t a walk-in or anything like that.”

Dad rolled his eyes. “Well, it would’ve been interesting to see you driving around town with a walk-in refrigerator in a pickup truck.”

“It wouldn’t fit Paulie,” Allen said – squarely missing the sarcasm.

“That doesn’t explain how you got into the fight and why you went to jail.” My dad said flatly.

“Oh well, The Pigs came down on a bunch of protestors, you know. The fucking cops man. It’s their fault. The niggers were protesting and some of the guys from the Union Hall were marching. There were cameras and everything and the shit just kinda’ broke loose. The niggers started it.”

I winced. The guy obviously hated cops and black people. Of course most redneck racists did. I never saw a redneck cheering a large gathering of police or Blacks for that matter.

“So, what?” dad said. “That doesn’t explain anything Allen. Why did you get arrested for assault?”

“Oh Man, it was like this. I left the restaurant after I dropped off the ice maker, but I made a wrong turn. I don’t know my way down around the West End.

“What?”

“I turned right when I should’ve turned left and I drove right into some protestors. I didn’t hit any of them. I just turned the wrong way and there they were about five feet from me. They got pissed and started attacking the pickup truck. I guess they saw the Confederate flag on the tailgate. I didn’t hit any of them. Hell, I just turned wrong. So, this one big nigger comes up and and starts attacking me and calling me “Honky” and “Whitey” and crap. Shit I had to defend myself.”

Dad just shook his head. Allen was either a great actor or just possibly one of the most clueless men who’d ever drawn breath. Suffice it to say he never had a successful acting career.

Dad stopped for a second. “Are you sure you didn’t start this?” Dad finally asked. “Wasn’t there yellow police tape or cops out there? Couldn’t you see what was going on?”

“Man, Paulie, you know me. You’ve known me 20 years. I ain’t startin’ no shit. I played football with them. Ben Robinson was the meanest sonofabitch ever put on a football helmet. I love that boy. Shit, I believe in live and let live. I was down there delivering an icemaker. God’s word.”

“That didn’t answer my question.”

“I don’t know. It was late. I wanted to go home. I didn’t want to take the goddamn thing down there anyway. I only done it to save my fuckin’ job. I didn’t see shit. If there were tapes or cops, I couldn’t tell you before. I don’t know. I just turned wrong. All I did was take a wrong turn. Then I’m on this street and in the middle of a protest.”

“Okay, why did you turn wrong Allen?” Dad was piecing it together.

Allen flinched, and dad saw it. “Allen?” He asked again.

“Man, I just turned wrong. I just made a wrong turn.” Allen said again. What the hell. Did he turn and hit people on purpose?

Dad didn’t let it go. “Allen, I’ve known you since we were in the eighth grade. You’re leaving something out.”

Allen nodded.

“What?” Dad asked.

Allen looked sheepishly down at the floor. “I reached for a bag of hamburgers I bought at the restaurant when I dropped off the ice maker. They fell on the floor of the truck,” he said.

“What?” Dad was incredulous. I kept my mouth shut. But it made sense to me. I mean look at the size of the guy. He looked like he could eat a sofa.

“I was hungry.” Allen said. “I reached down for the hamburgers and when I did, I made a wrong turn. It was an accident. I swear.”

Dad at first didn’t know what to say.

“You put two people in the hospital Allen.” He finally blurted out. Looking at Allen I could see how. I wouldn’t want to be between him and a couple of hamburgers. “The cops used their batons on you,” dad emphasized.

“Well damn, man I had to defend myself. I ain’t takin’ an ass whippin’ from no one Ace. The Pigs were right there. They broke it up quick. You know the television cameras saw it all. They’ll back me up.”

“Of course,” dad said calmly. “But the cops are the ones you put in the hospital.”

That’s when it dawned on me. Allen had been involved in the Vietnam protest that had briefly turned into a riot and had been on the news the night before. Dad knew it before he bailed Allen out of jail.

It got quiet in the car for a while and then we reached Allen’s ramshackle house where presumably his brother, (The sasquatch that hugged dad earlier) and his mother (Who as it turned out looked like Mrs. Sasquatch) were awaiting his joyous return. I was only too happy to see him off.

“So, what do we do now?” He asked my Dad when we got to his house.

“We don’t do anything,” Dad said. “I’ll get you a good criminal lawyer.”

Allen started to shake his head. “I don’t do this kind of stuff, Allen. You wait. He’ll call you and take care of it. You’re going to have to go to court, but you probably won’t have to do any serious jail time.” Dad explained.

Allen thanked him and promised to pay Dad for bailing him out of jail.

“You know I’m worth it Man. I covered you all the time, didn’t I? Never took a sack to your weak side in four years, did you?”

Dad smiled. “That’s why I’m here.”

“Okay. Yeah. Thanks, Man.” He looked like a happy puppy dog as we pulled away.

I shook my head. What brand of idiot gets into a race riot over hamburgers?

After we dropped him off, I turned to my dad. “Did you mean what you said?”

“What?” My dad replied.

“He really won’t go to jail for what he did?”

My dad just looked at me. “I’m not the judge and I don’t know. But son he’s white and every judge in this county is white. Chances are he won’t do a night in jail.”

I was silent for a bit. “That doesn’t seem right,” I said.

“It isn’t,” he said evenly.