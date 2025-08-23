Chapter IX

A Pretty Smile and Powder Blue Underwear

Nothing frustrates a quarterback like a pass receiver who can’t catch a pass and nothing antagonizes a coach more, so on Monday we were running a lot of pass-catching drills.

Marc Franklin was about the only one catching passes that day. He was a tight-end and we’d run this play from the Wing-T formation called a “waggle” where the tight end pretended like he was blocking and then went out for a pass. It always got us a lot of yards, especially if the tight end could catch the ball, well only if he could catch the ball, which Marc could.

After practice we were knocking around in the locker room when Marc asked me how I liked being the son of a celebrity. He meant my mom. Since she’d been doing the morning show for a while, I got that question a lot.

I huffed. “That’s my mom man,” I said.

For everyone on my team, my mom was a star. I occasionally got questions about how cool it must be to go to the studio with her and meet the other local “stars”. Everyone wanted to know if I knew Tom Sills, the weatherman, or a dozen other reporters or anchors. I thought it was real funny when they’d ask me about people who didn’t even work at mom’s station. Then there were the inevitable questions about Diane Sawyer. She had gone to our high school and worked in the Nixon administration or something like that and then went on to work at CBS.

She and her sister were as famous as the local Barnstable Twins. (For people outside of my hometown that was the ‘Doublemint’ twins of the Doublemint chewing gum commercials. I think they also did a television show called “Quark” that lasted about five minutes – although the show did a great parody of Star Wars.)

Diane had staying power though and went on to great fame and fortune. I remember her, vaguely, as a cheerleader at our high school. And the reason why I remember her was because I was the water boy on the football team. Well, I was about four and my dad hooked me up to carry water on the field for the high school team. He thought it was great fun, at that, to see his son involved in football. Coach Gephardt, who was in his first year of coaching at the time was dad’s friend, so hey, there I was. Once a game I ran out on the field and took the water to the players. I felt like I was at the center of the Universe – and I knew my dad had put me there.

I remember one game the coach sent me running for the water bucket, and so off I went. When I got to the sidelines where the bucket was, I saw the cheerleaders were working out. I wasn’t watching where I was going and I tripped and fell and spilled the water all over the place before I hit the ground and was about to cry.

Then this angelic presence seemed to hover over me and help me up. She was beautiful, with a great “Big Ole’” smile and the fairest of complexions and the softest hands. It was Diane Sawyer. But it wasn’t her smile I remember most. It was her underwear. She walked over to me and I could see right up under her cheerleading outfit and she was wearing powder-blue panties. I had no idea underwear came in any color but white. That’s what I remember about Diane Sawyer – a pretty smile and powder blue underwear.

No one I knew cared about that story. They thought it was just remarkable that my mom was on television – so she must know everyone. That was the other funny thing. She was a weekend host of a local morning show where she interviewed pet store owners and people who grew potatoes that had a face like Grandma Moses. But all my friends thought she knew everyone from the Beatles to Farrah Fawcett Majors. And she got paid squat.

People are just stupid crazy when it comes to the slightest whiff of celebrity.

Of course, Jane never asked me anything about my mom. I think she never asked me about those things because I was too busy bitching about what a pain in the ass my mother was.

Less than a month into the school year my brilliant mother proved what a colossal bitch she was when she told me I couldn’t see Jane any more. At least that’s what I heard.

“I like the young lady,” she told me one day. “She’s very sweet. Smart. But I am worried about both of you.”

The occasion was dinner. I was already tired from football practice. Naturally I didn’t want to hear it.

“You’re not worried about us. You’re worried about you.”

“There’s no use in arguing with me young man,” she said emphatically. “It’s dangerous for a young white boy to be dating a young black girl. So be careful when you all are in public. Be smart.”

I wasn’t listening.

“She’s only half black,” I countered. As if that mattered. “And I’m half Lebanese.”

“As if that matters,” she said, parroting my thoughts. “The world sees her as black and you as white. We’re not going to argue about it. I talked to her mother and we both agree. You two need to be careful. Don’t go out alone.”

“You know mom that’s just hypocrisy. Jane’s mother married a white man. You and dad marched for civil rights and as soon as some idiots start making threats there go all your ideals right out the window. Benjamin Franklin said anyone who would sacrifice a few of their liberties for a little more safety deserves neither.”

“Don’t quote Franklin to me young man. And don’t you talk back to me. You have no idea what your father and I went through. You will do what I say as long as you live in my house.” She said it as devoid of emotion as possible. It was almost like she handed me a piece of paper with that pronouncement typed on it.

“Heil Hitler!” I shouted and started goose-stepping around the house. “Yes mein Fuhrer!”

Patrick must’ve thought I was teasing or playing a game because he jumped up and started goose-stepping with me. Annie started yelling for me to shut up and Lynnie started crying.

“Why are we always fighting?” Lynnie moaned.

Mom tried to reason with me.

“You are insufferable,” she said. “I’m not asking you to break up with her son, I’m asking you two to be smart. Be careful. People will be out to make you two an example. Think of her safety son. Not your ego. You’re not a man. You don’t know. . .”

“I am a man!” I said defiantly.

I picked up a National Geographic and threw it at her. It missed, but I found my voice and yelled as loud as I could.

“I’m insufferable? Look at you. You’re never home. When you are you spend all your time in front of the makeup mirror preening and pampering yourself. You’ve never seen me play football. You don’t even know how I’m doing in school and now you’re spitting on dad’s memory. You don’t give a shit about anyone but your . . .”

I never finished the sentence. She gave me a look I’d never seen before and shook her head. It was anger, but it was also disgust. She left and went to her room, shutting the door quietly. I stood, at first trying to talk to the door, yelling to finish my thought, but there was no sound from inside my mother’s room. Did I force her into drastic action? I was beginning to worry about her when she opened up the door and caught me ready to yell again.

“I’ve had enough of you James Frederick Kayrouz.” She said quietly to me. I hated it when she used my full name. It scared me more that she did so in nearly a whisper.

“You? I’m your own flesh and blood and you treat me like shit.” I yelled. I really don’t know why I was always mad at her. But she always pushed my buttons, it seemed. I raised my fist at her. She wasn’t listening to reason. Jesus Christ. I raised my fist at her in anger, and she stared at me without fear. “Is that the kind of ‘man’ your father would be proud of?” She said it with ice water in her veins. It stopped me dead in my tracks.

At that moment I hated her, hated myself, hated school, hated busing, hated my friends and hated everything right down to the shirt I was wearing. I couldn’t hit my mother. I ran for the back door, kicked open the back screen door, putting a horrible dent in it and shattered the Plexiglas in the process. I ran as hard as I could, jumped the back fence and ran for the nearest safe place for me – the football field at school.