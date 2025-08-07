When I woke up the next morning Friday, September 5, 1975 I had completely forgotten the night before.

I couldn’t help it. Friday in the fall meant only one thing – Football. I couldn’t tell you anything else I did on a Friday. I know I went to school, but it was all a blur. I knew what I ate, because the team mothers always made us a pre-game meal made of chicken and a pasta dish.

Tim Schutt, one of our linemen, usually kept the peace as we ate and got ready. One glare from him and all the underclassmen would melt - most of the upperclassmen too. He was a wrestler and broke a guy’s back wrestling once. He was a very, seriously mean dude on the football field. But he was a momma’s boy off of it. His dad wasn’t around. His dad had been a finance manager at a local Ford dealership. But, he left his wife and his only son for a young secretary. Tim hadn’t seen his dad in years. The guy supposedly moved to Minnesota where had three daughters. I always wondered why he wouldn’t at least want to see his son.

Tim took care of his mom and had a job working for a local printing company when he wasn’t busy crushing heads on the football field. He made pretty good money, went to school, got a degree in education then joined the marines. He got married to his childhood sweetheart, one of the members of our chess club, and had three kids – a son who looked just like him and two daughters who thankfully looked like his wife. She was very pretty. Tim was not. He looked like a concrete wall with teeth. He doted on his daughters.

He got killed during the first Gulf War after a scud missile landed on his base outside of Dhahran. He was given a given the Medal of Honor posthumously for saving several of the marines who served under him after he went into the burning barracks twice and hauled six or seven kids out. He died when he went back in a third time and what was left of the building collapsed on him.

I never understood his appreciation of country music, cowboy hats or Patsy Kline. However, he had a great sense of humor. Tim could make anyone laugh and often did. He also did a great “Curly” impression – as in Moe, Larry and Curly. Sometimes during the school day the “Nyuck, Nyuck, Nyuck” would bounce off the walls during the oddest moments. “I was one of a litter of three, and I’m the one they kept,” came out in Curly’s high pitched voice during a football huddle once and even Coach Gephardt had to laugh.

After we ate our game day meal, things amped up. I don’t know if I can adequately explain it. If you haven’t played a football game before a crowd, you can’t understand the rush. You’ve been in the locker room hundreds of times before, only on game day it’s different. You can already hear the voices outside as the cheerleaders and the band show up. You can hear people talking about the game and all of that starts to set you on edge.

You go to your locker, take off your street clothes and put on your game uniform. The jersey? You’ve already worn it all day long at school to advertise the game. But when you put on those gold football pants, the shoulder pads and the jersey? Magic. Coach Gephardt had all of the game pants cleaned every week – never trusted it to us. So, when you put on that game uniform it smelled good and clean and felt nice on you. You, of course, were determined to destroy that uniform before the end of the game. You wanted it to have dirt and grass and even little bits of blood on it. You felt a little jolt of electricity climbing up your spine just thinking about it. The dirtier you got, in fact, the more successful you felt you were. Woe be it to the player who didn’t have a grass stain on his uniform at the end of the game. That was reserved for the backup players, the jayvee players who dressed out with the varsity, and bench warmers. Starters had to look like they’d gone through the Battle of the Bulge and survived. That’s one of the reasons we loved playing in the rain. It was really delicious to play in the rain. One time we played in a downpour and even our parents couldn’t recognize us afterward when we came off the field.

After everyone was dressed, but before we had too much idle time on our hands, the coach came in and went over the game plan for the evening. It’s essentially the same against every opponent. It’s called smash mouth football, but the game plan will vary slightly according to your opponent – particularly on defense. Going over it helps you work out the kinks in your stomach as you get ready. It gets you focused. When the coach is done you get a prayer in a big huddle and all the kids around you are nervous. You can see it in their eyes, but it’s a good kind of nervous; a fun kind of nervous. You’re a team now. If the coach has done his job, and if we stay focused then everything you do from here on out will be of one will and one mind. We were like soldiers heading into battle. We couldn’t wait to play.

There’s a whole lot of hollering and whooping and war crying. You know, someone will yell, “How do you all feel?” And everyone will yell “Fired up!”

“Who are we?”

“State Champs!”

“What are we gonna do?”

“Lay the Wood!” (I always thought that was some oblique reference to Mr. Frisch’s paddle, but it turned out when I got older I heard that kids in Oregon and Maryland were saying that too and I’m sure they never heard of Mr. Frisch’s paddle.)

After all the whooping, war crying and feet stomping the coach would give us the talk: “If we get beat tonight it won’t be because we beat ourselves. If we get beat by a superior team, we will accept that loss – but we can never accept beating ourselves.”

Then he’d yell “Let’s Go!” and all 50 of us would march on the double-quick down the concrete hall and out our dressing room door. The sound of 50 pairs of cleats made a menacing clicking sound as we tramped down that hall. Every sound was amplified and reverberated off the walls to make you sound larger and meaner than life. When the door was thrown open to the cool autumn air you were suddenly hit with a rush of emotions, sounds and sights. Your heart quickened and raced. Oddly, time seemed to slow down. You could hear the marching band playing and the cheerleaders, your friends, other girls and parents screaming for you. There were well-wishers, and booster club members, sometimes a reporter from the weekly community paper would show up, or a maybe the local sports reporter from the television station would be there with his cameraman holding a film camera and a whole bank of lights that looked like a torch from the center of the sun. Sometimes the wind was blowing menacing, stinging rain across the field and it would hit your helmet and you’d feel safe inside your cocoon. Sometimes it was warm and balmy and you’d feel stifled. But whatever it was, it was always bliss coming out of that locker room. When the door opened from the locker room out into the real world, it’s as if you’re being born into a night of fire and thrills.

It was high school football.

God help me I loved it.