Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

The S**T is gonna hit the fan

Just Ask the Press
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 18, 2025
1
Share

FOIA and National Security attorney Mark Zaid.

He ain’t kiddin’ folks.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture