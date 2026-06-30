The Supreme Court just dealt Trump a major loss — birthright citizenship survives, and three of the justices he personally appointed voted against him. Brian Karem breaks down the fallout, and it’s chaotic.



Mike Johnson called it “birthing tourism” instead of addressing the Fourteenth Amendment. Fox News called it the wrong decision. Trump posted on Truth Social that Congress can “easily” fix it through legislation — apparently not understanding that overturning a constitutional right requires a constitutional amendment and state ratification, not a regular bill.



Meanwhile Trump claims gas prices are down, drug prices are down 400%, and we’re in a “golden age” — while $125 million just to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War. For context, that’s more than the entire amount the U.S. pledged to Venezuela after an earthquake that killed 1,400 people.



Trump also said on camera that he doesn’t want to drive housing prices down — he wants to drive them up. And on Iran, Marco Rubio laid out modest demands to end the ongoing ceasefire violations: stop the ship attacks, remove the mines, let humanitarian aid through.

Brian points out that’s exactly what we already had before Trump tore up the Obama-era deal and started the war. Obama himself weighed in, noting we’ve spent billions, strained the military, lost lives, and ended up back roughly where we started — maybe worse.



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