Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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This one was especially great, Brian! My experience WAS "most triumphant"! Love the way you contradicted everything the cons said--and it was perfect--and of course, the truth!

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