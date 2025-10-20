Renovations to the White House are not unheard as the President’s residence has changed many times during the course of our country’s history. In fact, the official name “White House” didn’t come into being until 1901.

Embedded in the floor of the White House Entrance Hall are the dates of the four major instances of White House construction and renovation: 1792, 1817, 1902, 1952.

1792 represents the year that the cornerstone was laid, and construction began on the White House. 1817 marks the rebuild of the White House after the British burned it on August 24, 1814. 1902 commemorates the Theodore Roosevelt renovation which modernized the White House for the twentieth century and established the West Wing as the new executive office space for the president and their staff. 1952 marks the completion of the Harry S. Truman Renovation (1948-1952), which completely gutted and rebuilt the White House from the inside.

That renovation is the most thorough of all the construction projects at the White House - and while the building was gutted, the historic facade remained.

While not included on this marker, there was also another significant renovation that took place in 1927 during the Calvin Coolidge administration.

But, nothing seems to artificial, inconsequential and unamerican as Donald Trump’s wholesale renovation of the East Wing face to build a ballroom.

Today the Washington Post published photographs of the destruction of the East Wing face - for The ballroom whose construction is slated to cost $200 million.

The White House has said the 90,000 square foot event space would be constructed next to where the East Wing is located. It historically has served as a space for first ladies and members of their staff. The administration’s goal is to complete the ballroom before Trump’s second term wraps in 2029.

And while Trump said in the past that the construction wouldn’t interfere with the existing construction, it is just another in a long line of lies told by Trump as he seeks to reinvent Washington D.C. in his own image.