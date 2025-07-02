(originally published in “Spin Control” Brookville Press, 2000)

It was Will Rogers who once said that he never met a man that he didn't like. It would be nice to have a man like Rogers around today, if only as a counterbalance against the cynics, hypocrites, hate mongers, and those humorless souls who dominate the national scene.

There is, of course, a long list of men and women in today's popular culture that are very well known who are so vastly hypocritical and so elaborately shallow that they could only play at the beginning of the Media Millennium. That's because with the joy of television and the multiplication of outlets from which to choose, today's over inflated egos can be guaranteed a national audience without ever actually having to meet anybody face to face. In the Old West, these people would be prostitutes, thieves, and the guys traveling through mining camps hawking their wares, magic potions, and elixirs of life. Today, they are televangelists, politicians, and reporters.



How else can one explain the Republican controlled House of Representatives, Senator Mitch McConnell, Newt Gingrich, Jesse Helms, Al Sharpton, and a host of other charismatic characters sometimes loathsome and pitiable who bounce around the nation selling things for which most of us have little or no use. In the Old West, they would've been tarred, feathered, and ridden out of town on the nearest wooden rail. Charlton Heston would be happy to sell them all guns.

Yet, today, although they may be vilified, we just can't seem to get rid of them. Not to say that all of them don't have something likeable about them. In the best spirit of Will Rogers, I can point to things about all the aforementioned that I find likable.

You've got to like Heston's perverse ability to drop the stone tablets of the Ten Commandments- which for those of you who have forgotten contains a little known edict about "Thou Shalt Not Kill"- and replace them with an automatic weapon and cheap and plentiful handguns so that first graders can cap each other at random whenever their little hearts desire. You have to also like something about the inane perversities of Newt Gingrich who, while hunting President Clinton with the vim and vigor of a Christian Missionary among the cannibals, turned out to be embroiled in his own sexual extramarital activities.



Then again, what's not to like about a Supreme Court that decides it's okay to ban nude bar dancing on the vague assumption that nude dancing has harmful "secondary effects" on a community such as higher crime rates and lower property values. This is true; I can tell you from many visits to these nude bars - strictly for information gathering purposes you understand. I witnessed staggering amounts of increased crime and lower property values. The crime was cheap, watered down liquor, and my own personal property value was lowered as different contortionists separated my money from me one dollar bill at a time to the point where I had no property left.

Perhaps the NRA and Heston could jump in on this one. If you ban nude dancing then only criminals will go nude - of course no telling where they'll put their guns.



Meanwhile, back in the hallowed halls of Congress, where the mighty Sonny Bono once reigned, our elected officials will forever, it seems, be caught up in another momentous tide of handling inconsequential issues like banning flag burning. You have to like these guys who got elected and seem to perpetually run on a platform studded with the planks of God, mom, apple pie, no nude dancing, no drugs and clean flags. Somewhere in the South where a lock of hair from William Jennings Bryan is still used to cure warts, politicians are evoking all the old issues that were supposedly put to rest in the Scopes Monkey Trial. These are important issues, sure. I know there are police departments all over the country chomping at the bit to bust illegal titty bars and flag burners what with the lower violent crime rates and all.



I confess, however, that I have come to thoroughly enjoy living in the Washington D.C. area. It's much like having a front row seat to a circus. Forget Los Angeles and the movie industry. Actors are mere amateurs compared to the decadence and depravity that go on and are discussed in the most official looking conference rooms in the country.

Rock music lyrics. Yep. Titty Bars. Yep. Prostitution, malfeasance, stained dresses, drugs and murder. Yep, yep, yep, you betcha and most assuredly.

Then there is Pat Buchanan, an entertainer (one can hardly seriously consider him a politician any more than one can consider President Clinton virginal) so warped he tried to evoke Adolf Hitler and Gandhi in one breath.



Forget the vagaries of "Compassionate Conservatism" as espoused by George W. Bush. With Buchanan we can get compassionate totalitarianism. Not since Bryan himself has the Republic been witness to such a rattling buffoon as Buchanan. He is shrill, hateful, vindictive, confusing, and as empty a soul as has ever taken the national stage.



As it turns out, everything that was old is not only new again in Washington D.C., but you can usually find an organized group somewhere lobbying for it. The oldest and most dangerous of these issues is one that the denizens of government have trivialized and fermented into political lethality - the issue of race. This is a matter of great interest to me because I must confess I've been very naïve my whole life about it. For example, when the census form came to me at the beginning of the third millennium, I looked rather puzzled as I studied the different options I had for filling out the card.

There were a variety of options for telling the government to what race I belonged, but after studying those options for several minutes I couldn't find anything that suited me. Finally, I took the option of writing in my answer. Down at the bottom, I check-marked the appropriate column and then wrote in "Human- Homo Sapiens." According to every science and anthropology class I ever took in high school or college that was the appropriate and accurate answer. While there have been other races of human beings, like Neanderthal and Homo Erectus, not to mention my all time favorite, Cro-Magnon, in the earth's past, there are apparently no members of these races currently wandering the globe.



We are it. One race. One people and any discussion of anything else is merely a discussion of the superficial and shallow differences that make each of us unique and make life so utterly enjoyable. So, in a very human way we've turned our distinctness, our minor yet easily recognized differences, into something not beautiful but horribly ugly. We are a shallow people, no doubt, to let such superficial differences dominate our relationships with each other in such a negative fashion. Yet discussing our different ethnic backgrounds has become almost impossible to avoid, and at the same time to merely do so is to be marked as a racist by some.



It is this ignorance of who we are and what we mean to each other that threatens to destroy the fabric of our society. Are we really so different from each other any more? None of us are purebred. We’re all mutts. Ask Bill Murray in “Stripes”. I was taught that a man should be evaluated by his character and not the color of his skin. Martin Luther King said it. People should never be judged by the color of their skin, and to do so in this wonderful country of opportunity does us all a disservice.

Ours is a humanitarian government, and even while wrong-headed at times I find myself paraphrasing another who said this may be one screwed up country, but it's better than any other screwed up country. So, in this country of marvelous intentions we've developed a double edge sword in dealing with race. The Civil Rights movement, white guilt, black pride, and other factors have led us to celebrate our differences. That can be a good, Hell even a great thing. Music, film, eating out, art and literature would all be horrible if it were all whitebread. But we've also taken this idea, in some instances, a step too far. We not only celebrate our differences, but denigrate those different from our own background and forget the common ties that bind us all together.



Thus, prejudice and discrimination have come handed down from generation to generation like family heirlooms. And like the moldy old clock that never worked but is valued because some ancestor owned it, so, too, has prejudice and discrimination been given to the future. Sadly, children who learn of hatred and intolerance from their parents, who had learned it from their parents ad nauseam, are trapped into a learned behavior and seem to have no way out, let alone being able to grasp they need one.



Indeed, we don't challenge ourselves intellectually. We play Nintendo and watch television. We don't learn new crafts and go to schools to advance ourselves. We see ourselves as victims who are owed something from someone- anyone else. Life has become so mundane for many people, through ignorance, that they must invent challenges to overcome.



"United We Stand, Divided We Fall" is the motto of the state of Kentucky and a lesson we should all learn from our past - the American Revolution. Thirteen colonies, as different as a New Yorker and a Georgian are today found they had more in common with each other and banded together to expel the English Crown. Must we always have an enemy to bind us together? Can we not see that our ties are deeper than that?



I've not been immune to the hurtful insults that come from discrimination, though I was never told to sit at the back of the bus, or denied a seat in a restaurant. But, growing up in the South with a last name of Karem gave me an opportunity and insight that everyone should be exposed to at least once in their life.



The insults hurt, but my father taught me that they came from ignorant people and I should ignore them. I even remember a brief time when I believe there was a chance for this country to eliminate the inherent hatred of ethnic discrimination. It was the mid to late 70s. Shaft was popular with black and white audiences where I grew up. I listened to Richard Pryor, not because he cussed, but because when he talked about his father it reminded me of my own Dad. All the teens I knew listened to Sly and the Family Stone, Santana, The Rolling Stones, Molly Hatchet, The Allman Brothers and Stevie Wonder. We all wore horribly gauche clothing with neckties wide enough to count as bibs. Platform heels, wedgies, earth shoes, and flared jeans where commonly seen on people of every color and ethnicity. In short, no one had any taste in clothing and after "Glam Rock" and "Disco" became popular it was obvious everyone lost whatever taste we had in music. Even white guys had afros.

I remember this time in my teens as very strange. It started out with court ordered desegregation of the Jefferson County public schools.

While there were riots, demonstrations and a hell raised the likes of which I hadn't seen before, after a few weeks of school, it all seemed to die away. Forced integration worked for many because it exposed us to people and ways of thinking and realities we'd never before had experienced. Life did not end when school busing came to Louisville despite the rednecks' claims to the contrary.

In my neighborhood, it didn't affect life much. My father, who'd been exposed to the same type of ethnic insults I had was a football coach, and routinely kids of all color and ethnicity came over to my house to play after football practice until their parents could come pick them up, or dad took them home. My father never cared what color anyone was, and no one else I hung around with ever seemed to notice unless color was used as was weight, hair color and eye color in describing someone. It was the 70s, and we all seemed to be making great strides in getting along.



By the time I left my idyllic youth and went to college, Ronald Reagan and then George Bush took over the office of the Presidency, and the "Me" Generation had come into power. Greed, Avarice, and Lust replaced Harmony and Tolerance. The rich got richer, the poor got a lot poorer, and the easiest way the rich had to keep everyone ignorant of this was to separate the rest of us by race. White people have a lot more in common with black people than rich people Warren Beatty said in Bulworth. Nothing rings truer. And he was channeling his inner LBJ.



The problems of ethnic tolerance, prejudice, and hatred are deep-seeded problems in this country. There is no denying it and no denying that some white people feel as discriminated against as blacks do - whether that is fact or not. There is no denying that black people feel put upon and have been pushed down for hundreds of years. Others of different ethnicity, even those of other sexual preferences, all feel they've been culled from the herd and marked for derision. In fact, I strongly suspect if you separate everyone who claims to be a victim from the whole of the U.S. population there will be many groups of victims and no one left in the middle.

While the notion of the rich taking advantage of our differences seem a no-brainer to me, it also seems to escape those seduced by the cry to arms and a shout for intolerance. Once, while a young reporter in Laredo, Texas our President (Ronald Reagan) talked about the Sandinistas and other horrifying people being just a mere day's march from the Texas-Mexican border. A few days later, some guys in white, pointy hats showed up to volunteer to man the border to help the Border Patrol stem the tide of nastiness that was sure to come swarming over the border at any minute from points South.



Ten members of the Ku Klux Klan showed up before television cameras and reporters telling us they each represented a thousand members of the KKK and that those 10,000 would be down to defend the country against the scourge of "Our Brown Brothers" to the South, should anyone get any idea of invading the United States.

Unfortunately for them, about a hundred members of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC showed up to protest the KKK protest. The LULAC protestors didn't claim to represent anyone but themselves, but it was very effective. Obviously the KKK forgot that Laredo's population is about 95 percent Hispanic Catholics and it didn't matter if the KKK's legion of ten who showed up represented a mythical 10,000. One hundred pissed off Hispanic Catholics versus 10 pointy-head morons don't add up to much of a victory for the KKK, so the pointy white heads fled- just ahead of the tar, feathers, and rail I imagine.



I remember another time when I was confronted by similar ethnic stupidity. I was wearing an “Al Sharpton for Senate” t-shirt to one of my children's soccer games when he was very young. It distressed an older woman to no end. I'd bought the shirt while covering a Sharpton rally when I did a piece on the senate race that included Sharpton and Geraldine Ferraro. "How can you wear that in public?" The woman asked me. "That man is an abomination."

I looked at my t-shirt and then at the woman. "Well, first I put my head through it and then my left and finally my right arm. It's how I wear most of my t-shirts."

True to the spirit of Will Rogers, I like Al Sharpton although I know many who don't. An acerbic, bombastic man, he moves through a crowd like a human tugboat. Once during a campaign fundraiser in Brooklyn, Al got me. Appearing on a raised staged in a large room with Spike Lee and other notables in the community, Al made his pitch for money. The big double doors in the back of the room slowly closed, trapping hundreds of people inside the ballroom.



"Now, those people in the media," Al said pointing directly at me and my camera crew from Broadcast New York, "say that only the poor black people are behind me. Now's your chance to show them that the rich black people are supporting me too."

With that said, two men toting wicker baskets walked through the crowd. The implication was obvious. If you wanted out of the room you had to pay. It resembled a Sunday at church as everyone dressed up in their finest dumped checks of undetermined amounts into the wicker baskets. But Al was happy. Many of the donors looked at the only white boy in the room (me) with derision. But hey, I didn't tell them they had to pay. Al did.



Afterwards, I told him it was obvious to me that he meant to make me uncomfortable as I was the only white guy in the audience. He smiled and laughed, telling me he didn’t have a problem with that and I couldn't help but laugh, too. Sorry. It struck me as funny.

Then we went on to another topic of discussion as I continued the interview. At one point in time he stopped me and told me I didn't understand the point he was trying to make because my forefathers had owned his forefathers. "My forefathers didn't own shit," I told him. "That's why they came to this country at the beginning of the 20th Century.”



He looked at me and smiled again. Then he laughed. "Well, you get my point," he said laughing. Indeed, I did, and I couldn't help but think about playing poker with Al Sharpton. Might be fun. Al may be full of bombast, but at least he knows it. He also knows how to laugh.



I think that ability would help us all out a bit. Life is too serious to be taken so seriously someone once said. To quote Rodney King, "Can't we all just get along?"

It's time we all took a little responsibility for our own lives. It has to start with liking ourselves enough to like other people too. It sounds naïve, but then again I've always been naive when it comes to this stuff for I find I have too much in common with too many people to ever be able to look down upon any group of people anywhere just because they think differently than I do, dress differently, look differently or act differently. Variety is the spice of life another cliché tells us. How true. I enjoy the spice an awful lot, and I suspect there are many who are not too bored, afraid, or ignorant of life to feel the same thing.



I wish I was more like Will Rogers. His ancestry, he said, included American Indian. Rogers never forgot his roots and never sowed the seeds of hatred in trying to stand up for who and what he was. He often joked that his family didn't come over on the Mayflower, but they met those in the boat when they came ashore. Will had a sense of humor.



I wish he was around now.