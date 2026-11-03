The Trump AI plan: more money for the rich

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/146The Trump AI plan: more money for the richAnd it’s falling on its faceBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 03, 2026146ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”: Trump’s power play for AI is blowing up in his face.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump’s lying again about Iran8 mins ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump destroyed the Department of Justice4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremAmerican Journalism fails covering the War in Iran6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (810)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWill Trump go “scorched earth” if he loses this week?Nov 2 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNow for something completely different: We invite a fleeing politician from a repressive county to live hereNov 2 • Brian J KaremJudge tosses out the Alaskan suitNov 2 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon