Hi, Welcome back to Mary Trump live. I’m Brian Karem sitting in for Mary today - who is enjoying some much needed time off. Thanks for joining me.

It’s been two weeks since Donald Trump started a war in Iran. We still have no idea what the “imminent threat” was that prompted him to bomb Iran.

But it’s apparent with today’s news of sending more than 2,000 marines to shore up our defenses in the Middle East that the war isn’t going to be over any time soon.

Members of Congress say privately there’s a real fear of a “forever” war - while others fear something even more lethal.

What a way to end the week. Let’s dive in.