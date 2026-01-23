The question isn’t whether we have had enough of Donald Trump. The question is what will Donald Trump do when he finally realizes that?

The question is not if Trump has already leapt into instability. He has. The question is will his swan dive send us all over the cliff into oblivion? There are a growing number of people who believe that he would burn it all down to rule over the ashes. And that is madness.

The first month of the year isn’t over yet, and already the new Trump kaleidoscope of chaos has dished out the murder of a young mother by ICE goons, a claim by federal officers that they don’t need a warrant to enter your home, the kidnapping of a head of state, the search of a reporter’s home and ham-fisted moves against Greenland.

It certainly makes you wonder what the mad man will do next. “The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible,” the Mad Hatter told us.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump turned and asked, “Would you like some more tea?