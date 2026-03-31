In this episode, “Spin Doctors,” we talk about two particularly troubling stories that were presented by the Pentagon. One, attacks by Iran on U.S. forces and equipment at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The Pentagon said that some U.S. planes were damaged and would be repaired. Recently released photos of one of the planes shows it damaged beyond repair. The second story was an attack by the U.S. on land in Venezuela of what the Pentagon said was a narco-terrorist training camp. The New York Times visited the site which turned out to be a dairy farm. Is this merely spin or outright deception? The team then looks at a couple of polling results that were in the news as well. Join us for season two, episode 13 of Hard Pass.