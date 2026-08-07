The jobs report is out. 23,000 fewer jobs last month. Revisions brought the total losses for May and June to 103,000 — and that number came from Fox News, not CNN. Trump went on television and said nobody is angry with him. Meanwhile, Trump voters say they regret their vote, gas prices are making it impossible to breathe, and they won’t vote next time.



Kevin Hassett smiled through an explanation of why the unemployment rate staying flat is actually good news — because so many people have given up looking for work that the threshold for a stable unemployment rate has dropped to 40,000 jobs a month. Brian explained what that actually means: the number looks fine because the people most hurt by the economy stopped being counted.



Hassett also said the Iran war has been “measured and respectful of the welfare of Iranian citizens.” Brian mentioned the school bombing where 120 children died. This is month six of a four-week war.



Trump told reporters he might be the last Republican president if Democrats win the House — then said Republicans could be in power for the next hundred years. Brian noted those two things can’t both be true and that Democrats might want to put that quote in their ads.



Mike Johnson refused to ask Max Miller to step down over sexual violence allegations in his divorce proceedings — saying let the process play out. Brian played the clip from April when a Democrat was accused and Johnson said Congress must serve with dignity and they’re “on the job every day.” Brian asked if Max Miller brought that dignity back.



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