Nathaniel Lewis Greenwood looked out at the forest below him from the safety of the makeshift breastworks he’d made of the nearby rocks. He wasn’t happy.

He was hot, tired and scared that his sanctuary near the summit of the hill they called Little Round Top wasn’t nearly adequate to the task. Also, his knuckles hurt and his fingers were bleeding. Earlier, in his haste, he’d scraped off the fingernails and most of the skin on his finger tips while scratching in the dirt like a farm chicken for the pebbles and stones that he’d used to build his small shelter.

It was minimal protection, but he was glad for even an inadequate port in the battle’s maelstrom.

His thoughts of the battle raced feverishly through his fatigued mind and came to rest for no apparent reason on his father. It always paid to try and understand “The whole person” when analyzing people’s motives, his father had said. People were not only who they appeared to be to you, but who they appear to be to themselves. It is that other person we don’t see who influences the person we do see - you see? Nathaniel wondered bluntly what his dear father would think of the hundreds and thousands of Johnny Rebs massed below who wished to end his life. Who cared about the person he couldn’t see when the one he could see was intent on killing him. Could the Rebs be considered ethical, good people for trying to kill him? For that matter Nathaniel wondered about his own morality in trying to kill the Confederates.

He shuffled his feet and look for the fourth time at his flimsy breastworks. He’d worked feverishly stacking those stones, scared that any moment he’d hear the blood curdling rebel yell and see the crazed eyes of the Johnny Rebs storming the hill. Five times the rebels from Alabama and Texas had charged up the steep hill and each time, somehow they’d been hurled back

The results of those unsuccessful charges could be seen easily enough. The dead and the dying littered the rocky slope in a panoramic display of pain. All of the bodies seem to writhe and squirm like worms in the bottom of one of his father’s rusty fishing pails. Hundreds of those human worms were out there writhing and crying now. Their yelps could be heard across the woods; sickly, terrifying death rattles coupled with the painful sobs and moans of those who were injured and hoped they would die soon. Nathaniel’s face was black with powder and his blue uniform dripped in sweat as he looked upon the carnage and considered once again how quickly he could become one of the dying.

Colonel Vincent had told the Maine boys to hold the ground and so far they had, but Private Greenwood wasn’t sure his regiment could stand another onslaught of Longstreet’s men massed in gray at the bottom of the hill.

He blinked with that familiar realization when something caught his attention to his left. First, out of the corner of his eye, and then turning to face the unfamiliar movement he could make out through the haze of smoke Colonel Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain. The 20th Maine’s commander was talking to Carlton Spears about something.

Damn, what was going on? There was no way, he thought, that the 20th Maine could take another rush like the last one. Nathaniel had begun the fight with 60 rounds of ammunition. He was down to three. I don’t want to die, he told himself, but I know I can’t retreat. The flank of the whole army would be exposed. That way led to disaster. It could not only mean the end of his life, but the end of the battle and perhaps the end of the Republic.

Suddenly, for some reason he looked over his right shoulder and tried to glance over the hill behind him-- away from the fighting. It seemed to be so peaceful on the other side. It would be so nice to be here in these woods hunting or fishing and not killing or dying - just hearing the sounds of the soft crunch of leaves under your feet, the sounds of the song birds and the rustling of the wind through the tall trees with a woman by your side. Yes, that would be nice.

Suddenly he heard a twig snap and it jolted Nathaniel from his day dream. He turned back. An Alabama boy was rushing the line. Nathaniel was already loaded, so as quickly as he could he lowered the muzzle and fired. He hit the man right in the face and the rebel went flying back. What a waste. The logic of the one-man charge escaped Nathaniel who was beyond feeling any immediate guilt for killing a man. He was too elated with the fact that he’d won the impromptu duel and he wasn’t dying.

Nathaniel surveyed the battle scene again as he hurriedly reloaded his rifle. To keep alive you had to keep alert and it was hard to focus on any one event. Even with the rebels massed down at the bottom of the hill, there were still odd little currents of fighting both on his left and his right. The Pennsylvania boys weren’t too far away on Nathaniel’s right, but they weren’t getting the brunt of the assault. To his left Nathaniel saw George Washington Buck pouring it on, giving it his all. Buck had been stripped of his sergeant stripes at Fredericksburg and was sore about it, but the man was fighting like a lion now and making a good show of it. It gave Nathaniel courage and he took a breath and steadied himself for the inevitable rush of battle.

Still looking to his left Nathaniel then heard a pitiful cry; “Ammunition!” There were others in the 20th Maine who had fewer shots than he. Suddenly it seemed like dozens of men were scrambling over the dead and dying bodies looking for unspent rounds. Nathaniel quickly joined them and running his shaking, calloused, mutilated and numbed hands through the dirt and through the packs of two dead men who used to be his comrades, he found five rounds. As he examined the new ammunition he resigned himself to the inevitable -- five more rounds wouldn’t hold off the rebels. He took a deep breath and waited for that blood curdling rebel yell. He knew it was coming and now he was certain the few men left in Company K of the 20th Maine couldn’t hold them back. He’d never been so scared and weary.

Nathaniel said the Lord’s Prayer to himself as he heard Lieutenant Holman S. Melcher of company F,. the color company ask Colonel Chamberlain if he could go forward and bring in some of the wounded.

“Yes, sir, in a moment!” Chamberlain replied. “I am about to order a ‘right wheel forward’ of the whole regiment.”