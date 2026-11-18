Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/128The War Crimes of Pete HegsethThis is why he’ll be impeached again Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 18, 2026128ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”: The high crimes and misdemeanors of Pete Hegseth.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump can charm but it is for a cause: himself35 mins ago • Brian J KaremTrump doesn’t know what The Constitution is4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (795)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump thinks he’s a King20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremHegseth impeachment; just the beginning22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump’s connection to EpsteinNov 17 • Brian J KaremSupreme Courts shouldn’t be politicalNov 17 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon