The week that was w/Mary Trump and Brian Karem
The cumulative effect of a year of Donald Trump
Happy to sit down and talk with Mary Trump about the dystopia that is the Donald Trump regime.
The crimes, the insanity and the hope for the future. Plus, what can the press do to improve itself as it covers Donald Trump and all the other news.
Also discussing Biden, Susie Wiles, autopens, reporters, and the latest news.
