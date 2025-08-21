A young White House staffer, assessing the mood in the White House briefing room Tuesday remarked, “It’s like watching The Walking Dead.” There was no mention as to who represented the zombies – the media or the White House staff.

There hasn’t been an on-camera press briefing in the White House since Playboy confronted Sarah Huckabee Sanders regarding her treatment of what she and her cohort call “the fake media.”

In the intervening three weeks, the tension has since simmered in the briefing room. The Tuesday briefing – given again by Sanders — saw it boil. FOX News reporter John Roberts – who possesses a rapier-like ability at sarcasm – walked out during the middle of the briefing.

“John is bored and leaving us early,” Sanders said.

“If it were on camera I might not be,” Roberts said to a room full of people “ooh”ing like a high school cafeteria when a fight breaks out.

Sanders hasn’t called on me since our little public conversation – which is to be expected from this White House. When they can’t control you, they merely refuse to call on you. So after the press briefing I walked back to ask Sanders my question. I had two. One was about healthcare, and the other was about the president’s pay. Two weeks ago, I sent an email to the White House asking what the president intended to do with his quarterly paycheck. He originally said he wouldn’t accept pay. In a show of chutzpah, he had Sean Spicer bring out an oversized check three months ago to represent his first quarterly earnings. Our president was donating his check to the National Park Service. Spicer had said, originally, that the president was going to donate it to a press organization but don’t let promises get in the way of that oversized check.

Naturally, some of us are curious as to where the president intends to donate his latest quarterly earnings. Sanders would have none of it. As she saw me approach her in the hallway of the West Wing, she glanced over her shoulder, said she’d be in meetings the rest of the day, then bolted for Sean Spicer’s upper press office – slamming the door behind her. She’s never answered my email either. I don’t think it’s personal.

Our interaction is representative of a growing tension in the press room from even those who have been friendly with the administration. Despite Sanders’s attempts to call only on friendly reporters, no one is giving the administration quarter on its continued attempts at subterfuge.

A reporter from Time magazine Tuesday recited a Donald Trump quote about leadership and owning responsibility – something this administration has not done very well.

Sanders, like her boss, avoided accepting any responsibility for the failure of healthcare to pass the senate. Kristen Welker from NBC followed the line of questioning and asked again about the president owning some part of the failure to replace Obamacare. Sanders, like her boss, blamed the Democrats.

Mind you the Republicans control Congress and the presidency, but the facts are again up for interpretation by this administration.

When Chip Reed from CBS finally confronted Sanders on her characterization about how Obamacare is failing and fails and dies every day, Reed reminded her you can only fail and die once. It might be failing and dying, but it isn’t dead yet. Though the president wishes it wasn’t, it’s still the law of the land.

My question is, what does the president tell all of his supporters who still need Obamacare? Sanders wants to let Obamacare die – and presumably everyone who uses it. “It goes deeper over the cliff every day,” she said. Reed chuckled and said “It’s either over the cliff or it isn’t.”

The derision the administration feels for its perceived enemies grows more noticeable every day. The press is out to get them, the Democrats do not want bipartisan reform and the Russian story is a hoax.

President Trump said, when he was elected that he had a great plan and one that would be implemented easily and quickly. Westwood One News reporter Bob Costantini wondered aloud if the president had any plan at all.

Tuesday’s theatrics came after Sean Spicer emerged from the shadows after a month’s hiatus behind the podium. Looking natty and comfortable with the cameras turned off, Spicer extolled Trump’s virtues, kept his composure and told us all that Don Jr. was talking about “adoption policy” with Russia and we could all relax. Right.

After the whole world found out that Don Jr. met with seven other people and eagerly tried to sell his soul to get information on Hillary Clinton, the president himself tweet out “That’s politics!” about his son’s meeting with the country’s greatest adversary. Not that it matters. A third of his supporters don’t believe the meeting happened — even though everyone involved has already admitted it did.

While we’re talking tweets, the President also said we should let Obamacare fail. Both Sanders and Spicer defended him. Sanders said that if Obamacare finally does die, or fall over a cliff, or drop dead of a heart attack, or cease to exist – then and only then would it drive the Democrats to the negotiating table. For the record the Democrats say they’re willing to negotiate – though the president claims otherwise.

Let that sink in for just a moment. Republicans are willing to use your health as a bargaining chip. President of the United States is willing to let your healthcare fail and put your life in jeopardy before finding a solution to healthcare for all of us.

The White House staffer had it right. It is like a scene from The Walking Dead – only it appears every one of us – not just those in the White House press room – are the walking dead.

So this zombie will be walking back every day to Sarah’s and Sean’s office to groan until they answer a question.

Originally published July 20, 2017 Playboy