The White House Effect: A Deep Dive into Climate Politics

In this episode of “Just Ask the Question” we have a fascinating discussion with three documentary filmmakers who take us through the early years of climate change politics that brought us to where we are now.

Through the lens of entirely archival footage, we’re given an infuriating fly-on-the-wall perspective of the pivotal years surrounding climate change through the George H.W. Bush administration. A time when global warming was first introduced to the public with scientific-backing and as a non-partisan issue, but as chief of staff John Sununu used climate change to further relations with industry power brokers, the country and a hopeful EPA chief Bill Reilly rather found itself in a politicized world crisis sown with the seeds of disinformation, public confusion, and false promises.