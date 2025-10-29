In this episode of Just Ask the Question, host Brian Karem engages with the creators of The White House Effect, a documentary that explores the historical context of climate change politics through archival footage. The conversation delves into the challenges of presenting climate change narratives, the evolution of public perception, and the impact of disinformation. The filmmakers share insights on the human drama behind political decisions, the importance of agency, and the hope for future action against climate change.
You can watch the movie on Netflix October 31st
