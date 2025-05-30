The White House is Pitting the Press Against Itself to Manipulate the Public
There's no transparency left, only obfuscation
By Brian Karem
(originally published in Playboy 3/20/2018)
The three faces of the Donald Trump administration can be summed up like this: the good, the bad and the ugly. As of Friday, the Trump administration, via legislative director Marc Short, was railing against so-called Democratic obstruction in the Senate. Smarting from accusations that many Cabin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.