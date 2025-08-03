Originally published in “Spin Control” c2000

ALL OF THIS TALK of metaphysics and the supermarket tabloid belief that God will appear at the beginning of the new millennium was of course disproved by Melvin Dyatribe in his monumental tome, Divine Flatulence, curiously enough published after the millennium, but apparently no one noticed. Little is known of Melvin's early life before he was dubbed, "The Messiah on Main Street" - a very confusing moniker as he never lived on Main Street.

What is known is that Melvin burst onto the national scene like a ferret on Benzedrine preaching the gospel, love, harmony and all you can eat at his restaurants coast to coast for $6.95.

Appealing to the masses because of his great Sunday specials - after all who could forget those prime rib slabs - Melvin became the leading Holy Roller at the beginning of the new millennium.



At one time his somber, puffy-fat face graced the covers of Newsweek, Time, and every supermarket tabloid across the country. He was very big in England and especially Wales where he was seen as the third coming of Christ - the second coming having been horribly slaughtered by Welsh authorities when his thick Scottish brogue was mistaken for terroristic threats during a campus panty-raid.

At the height of his popularity, Melvin was granted the M.B.E by the British Crown, dined with and was a consultant to three U.S. presidents, and owned his own Hawaiian Island - where he re-instituted slavery (but only of white men) briefly to grow cattle for his restaurants before an uprising cost him millions.

It was that uprising that changed his life forever. Toward the end, he gravitated to strange eastern religions, worshiping both Broccoli and garden slugs as major deities. On his 55th birthday he officially changed his name to Whitey Cracker to atone for his Hawaiian debacle, took up with Courtney Love and formed a new band called Whore.

Traveling across the world on an international tour he was renowned for his beautiful hammer dulcimer playing and shocked audiences by pounding his instrument into the stage after every performance.



Tragically, he was to die a few years later while stepping out on Courtney Love whom hẻ d married in a vegetable patch in Oregon. Courtney caught him in a hotel room with Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell. All four were tragically killed as they shot each other after arguing over Patridge Family trivia. It is highly rumored, but never confirmed that the source of the fatal argument was which child actor made the best "Chris Partridge." Melvin's ashes were co-mingled with Love's and then thrown in the face of Al Sharpton and David Duke during Sharpton's and Duke's nuptials in the Bronx.



After his death, of course, sightings of Melvin continued for years, but the real man seemed to be lost to the ages. Although much of his work, and even his mind, had been downloaded to the Internet where his sexual escapades with Courtney Love sold in the millions for years, still little was known about Melvin's early life. Most especially lost to time was the essay he published that made him such a popular public figure in the first place.



Finally, two years ago a hacker from Hackensack, NJ, found Melvin's first essay buried as an attachment to a file in Steve Case's and Bill Gates co-authored cyber-book, The Satanic Burses. After two years of fighting with Gate's heirs and Case's mother, the original, uncut version of Melvin's original essay can now be presented to the public for the first time this century.



"The White Room"

by Melvin Dyatribe



The white man, dressed in white, sat alone in the white room thinking white thoughts. Holy thoughts about existence and essence-he could only think these white thoughts.



"What is my purpose? Why am I here?" He stroked his black mustache and his black hair and then leaned back into his white chair once again before he belched a mighty white belch. He admired his white coat and the white walls and the white ceiling in the white room.



"There must be some purpose. There must be a reason for my existence other than mere survival. What is the essence of my existence?" he again asked himself. He turned his head and as if in answer to his question he saw a small, white and black beagle sitting in the corner of the white room. The dog was busy licking his testicles.



"What is this?"

"This is a dog cleaning himself," answered the dog in between

licks.



"Jesus Christ. You're a talking dog."

"Perhaps I'm a talking GOD!" said the dog, and with that he finished cleaning himself, walked around in a circle a few times and settled down in a cozy ball. He looked up at the horror-stricken man.



"Well, I may be God you know. Think about that."

The white man, in his white suit sitting on the white chair suddenly had an unwhite thought. "How did you get in here? Who are you?"



The dog looked up from his coziness and suddenly was munching on a hot dog that hadn't been there a second before. "It's really a simple matter. You pondered the essence of your own existence as many men before you have. I'm here to facilitate your enlightenment in regards to your deep thought."



"But you're a dog," said the man who apparently had accepted speech from a canine, but not yet could fathom the meaning therein-besides he was busy thinking his white thoughts. "You can't be God," the man said



"And why can't I?" The dog was still quite cozy and now was sucking on a cherry Icee through a soda straw.

"I've been seen by others before. Moses, Jesus, John the Baptist, and Harvey the florist downtown. Although Harvey thought I was indigestion. Finkelstein saw me, too. But he was convinced it was because he cut his curls. Never mind."



"No. I mean you can't be God if you're a DOG!"

"Why not? You prefer a burning bush maybe? I know that's what you called your wife."

"Well... yeah. Show me a miracle. Show me a sign."

"I'm sorry, like the d.j. said, 'I don't do requests'."



"You know it's pretty trite if you are God to appear to me as a dog." The man was totally confused. He sat down in his white suit and crossed his white legs trying to re-think his white thoughts.

"You know, you should hold your head up. Hold your head high." The dog said.

The dog/God wandered around the white room and finding a suitable location began to piss. A bright yellow spread across the white floor. Where he pissed a giant white mushroom grew, then exploded into a beautiful white mushroom cloud. Then as the man watched the dog, the beagle took on the visage of a space alien, complete with porcelain white skin and large black almond shaped eyes.



"What are you doing?" the man said in horror has tugged at his white clothing and looked around the white room.

"Rock lyrics. Your type always seems to philosophize through the aid of television and rock music. You all don't think much any more."



"I'm overdosing aren't I?"

The alien/dog/ God walked around to a white stereo and turned on a fabulous old song.



"You're going up to the spirit in the sky," the dog who had turned into an alien told the man.



"Cool," the white man said.

"Prepare yourself, you know it's a must . . . you re gonna go to . . .Dyatribe's Ribs! All you can eat, all night, every night for just $6.95,” The dog barked.



"Wow," said the man.



"That's right campers. And don't forget every Sunday night we have all you can eat Prime Rib, cut one inch thick, and swelling with fat for the same amazing low price. Children under 10 eat for free, so fill your soul and your belly. Come on down to Dyatribe's Ribs!" The dog/God swelled to 10 stories high and could be seen on the Jumbo-Tron in Time Square.



"Don't forget, for redemption, reconciliation, and the best meal you can eat, come on down to Dyatribe's Ribs! One free edible Bible will be given away with every meal!"

"

I have found the meaning of life. Finally," the man, all dressed in white said from his totally white room.